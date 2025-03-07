Opposition Demands Answers as No-Confidence Debate Heats Up in Greece

Androulakis accused the ruling New Democracy party of covering up crucial details regarding the tragedy.

A heated political clash unfolded in the Greek Parliament on Thursday as PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis and Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis exchanged fierce accusations during a debate on a no-confidence motion against the government. The confrontation centered on a leaked email, published by the newspaper Estia, which allegedly revealed government intervention in the aftermath of a deadly railway disaster.

Androulakis accused the ruling New Democracy party of covering up crucial details regarding the tragedy. He challenged Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to present the email in Parliament, claiming that it would prove that government official Christos Triantopoulos had acted on the prime minister’s direct orders. He warned that failure to disclose the document within 24 hours would confirm suspicions of a cover-up, stating that the government was trapped in a “vicious cycle” of deception.

Floridis, responding sharply, dismissed Androulakis’ accusations as politically motivated. He recalled that PASOK had previously pushed a similar claim about tampered railway records, which was later debunked by an expert investigation. Criticizing the opposition, he mocked their ability to govern, describing the coalition supporting the no-confidence motion as a fragmented group made up of PASOK and various factions of the left-wing SYRIZA party. He questioned how they expected to replace the current government, arguing that the ruling party’s parliamentary majority was unshakable.

The exchange turned personal when Androulakis accused Floridis of political betrayal, comparing him to a “Janissary,” a historical reference to Christian children forcibly converted into Ottoman warriors. He argued that Floridis had turned against the political party that once supported him, while aligning himself with figures who had previously criticized him. Raising the stakes, Androulakis issued a challenge: if Floridis’ claims about the email were correct, he would resign; but if he was right, Floridis should step down immediately.

As tensions escalated, Androulakis reiterated his demand for early elections, insisting that the government had lost legitimacy. Floridis, however, countered that PASOK’s alliances lacked credibility and moral consistency. The debate underscored the deep political divisions in Greece, as the opposition sought to pressure the government over its handling of the railway disaster, while the ruling party dismissed the no-confidence motion as an opportunistic maneuver with little chance of success.

