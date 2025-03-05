Games
Israeli Entrepreneurs Launch Construction and Real Estate Firm in Greece

Israeli Entrepreneurs Launch Construction and Real Estate Firm in Greece Φωτογραφία: EUROKINISSI
The company has an initial share capital of €500,000.

Israeli businessmen Michael Albilya and Zeev Greenberg have established a new construction and real estate investment company in Greece. The firm, MZL Investment & Real Estate Services IKE, is headquartered in Edipsos, a coastal town known for its thermal springs.

MZL Investment will focus on a broad range of real estate activities, including residential and commercial construction projects, property leasing and management, vacation rental services, and short-term rental operations through digital platforms.

The company has an initial share capital of €500,000, evenly split between the two founders.

A Familiar Name in Business and Intelligence Circles

One of the co-founders, Zeev Greenberg, is a well-known figure in the executive recruitment industry. He is the founder of Headhunting.co.il, a boutique firm specializing in technology sector headhunting.

Greenberg’s background extends beyond recruitment. He is a former officer of Unit 8200, the elite Israeli military intelligence division, often regarded as a training ground for high-tech entrepreneurs. Additionally, he previously served as Vice President at McCann Erickson, one of the world's largest advertising agencies.

