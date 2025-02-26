Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Winter Sales Fail to Meet Expectations Amidst Consumer Struggles

eurokinissi eurokinissi
Winter sales in Greece have failed to meet expectations, with early market indicators pointing to disappointing revenues for retailers

Despite the sales season lasting nearly a month and a half, from January 13 to February 28, and including two Sundays with open stores, industry representatives report lackluster consumer spending.

Stavros Kafounis, president of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE), painted a grim picture of the retail sector’s current state, calling it "the worst period for commerce." While turnover has technically increased, he noted that businesses are struggling financially due to rising operational costs and shrinking consumer purchasing power. Shoppers are prioritizing essentials over discretionary spending, cutting back on non-essential goods to cover basic needs.

A clearer assessment of this year’s sales performance will come from a study conducted by ESEE in collaboration with Greece’s three largest commercial associations, based in Athens, Thessaloniki, and Piraeus. In the meantime, Kafounis hinted at possible changes to the structure of sales periods, including their timing, though no specifics have been provided. Any potential adjustments, he assured, would be made following consultations with social and business stakeholders.

Vassilis Korkidis, president of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, echoed concerns about weak consumer activity, stating that "the retail market is operating at reduced capacity." Despite attractive discounts, only four in ten consumers in Greece "want and can afford" to shop during the sales.

While overall retail revenues may appear higher than last year, this is largely attributed to inflation rather than an actual increase in consumer spending.

Retailers expect a 3% rise in discount-season revenue compared to the first two months of 2024, when sales totaled €6 billion. However, this figure barely keeps pace with inflation, which stands at around 3%, according to Eurostat.

In key retail sectors like clothing and footwear, the picture is even bleaker. While prices in this category dropped by an average of 23% in January compared to December, these reductions fell short of the heavily advertised 40% to 50% discounts.

Inflation for clothing and footwear has reached 5.4%, meaning that even though consumers are spending more, they are purchasing fewer items.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Σοκαριστικό μαρκάρισμα πάνω στον Αντετοκούνμπο: «Κεφαλοκλείδωμα» από τον Τόμπσον! (video)

Σοκαριστικό μαρκάρισμα πάνω στον Αντετοκούνμπο: «Κεφαλοκλείδωμα» από τον Τόμπσον! (video)

Στον «αέρα» τα εισιτήρια για το Final-4 στο Άμπου Ντάμπι, αυτές είναι οι τιμές!

Στον «αέρα» τα εισιτήρια για το Final-4 στο Άμπου Ντάμπι, αυτές είναι οι τιμές!

Απεργία 28 Φεβρουαρίου: Νεκρώνει η χώρα, ποιοι συμμετέχουν, πώς θα λειτουργήσουν τα ΜΜΜ

Απεργία 28 Φεβρουαρίου: Νεκρώνει η χώρα, ποιοι συμμετέχουν, πώς θα λειτουργήσουν τα ΜΜΜ

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

Ποιες παροχές εργαζομένων γλιτώνουν τη φορολογία με το νέο καθεστώς

Ποιες παροχές εργαζομένων γλιτώνουν τη φορολογία με το νέο καθεστώς

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Μείωση ΦΠΑ σε αγροτικά αγαθά: Ποια προϊόντα εντάσσονται στο 13% και τι αλλάζει

Μείωση ΦΠΑ σε αγροτικά αγαθά: Ποια προϊόντα εντάσσονται στο 13% και τι αλλάζει

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ολυμπιακός με πολλές αλλαγές, ποιος «πάει» για σέντερ φορ στην ΑΕΚ

Ολυμπιακός με πολλές αλλαγές, ποιος «πάει» για σέντερ φορ στην ΑΕΚ

«Δεν δέχομαι να μην τα δίνει όλα, είναι η δεύτερη φορά!»: Ο Σλοτ «κάρφωσε» ξανά τον Νούνιες! (video)

«Δεν δέχομαι να μην τα δίνει όλα, είναι η δεύτερη φορά!»: Ο Σλοτ «κάρφωσε» ξανά τον Νούνιες! (video)

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

Mr Tourism World: Έλληνας ο δεύτερος ομορφότερος άνδρας στον κόσμο (Εικόνες και βίντεο)

Mr Tourism World: Έλληνας ο δεύτερος ομορφότερος άνδρας στον κόσμο (Εικόνες και βίντεο)

TripAdvisor: Αυτή η μαγική ελληνική παραλία αναδείχτηκε ως η καλύτερη του κόσμου

TripAdvisor: Αυτή η μαγική ελληνική παραλία αναδείχτηκε ως η καλύτερη του κόσμου

Αλέξης Κούγιας: Το χρονικό επιδείνωσης της υγείας του

Αλέξης Κούγιας: Το χρονικό επιδείνωσης της υγείας του

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Τα 5 βήματα περιποίησης προσώπου για αντιγήρανση που κάνουν πραγματική διαφορά

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Τα 5 βήματα περιποίησης προσώπου για αντιγήρανση που κάνουν πραγματική διαφορά

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Tempi Tragedy Anniversary Sparks Nationwide Strikes and Rallies

Tempi Tragedy Anniversary Sparks Nationwide Strikes and Rallies

News In English
Widespread Distrust in Greek Institutions as Majority Doubt Justice for Tempi Victims

Widespread Distrust in Greek Institutions as Majority Doubt Justice for Tempi Victims

News In English
Thessaloniki Business Park: ETVA VIPE Defends Shared Costs and Unveils Major Upgrades

Thessaloniki Business Park: ETVA VIPE Defends Shared Costs and Unveils Major Upgrades

News In English
Athens Airport Plans Major Expansion Amid Lower Profits and Higher Investments

Athens Airport Plans Major Expansion Amid Lower Profits and Higher Investments

News In English

NETWORK

Φακές: Προστασία για την καρδιά, την αναιμία και την οστεοπόρωση

Φακές: Προστασία για την καρδιά, την αναιμία και την οστεοπόρωση

healthstat.gr
TripAdvisor: Αυτή η μαγική ελληνική παραλία αναδείχτηκε ως η καλύτερη του κόσμου

TripAdvisor: Αυτή η μαγική ελληνική παραλία αναδείχτηκε ως η καλύτερη του κόσμου

theissue.gr
«Άλμα» ανάπτυξης των ΑΠΕ στην Ελλάδα- Η έβδομη καλύτερη ευρωπαϊκή επίδοση ως προς το μερίδιο στο μείγμα ενέργειας

«Άλμα» ανάπτυξης των ΑΠΕ στην Ελλάδα- Η έβδομη καλύτερη ευρωπαϊκή επίδοση ως προς το μερίδιο στο μείγμα ενέργειας

ienergeia.gr
Νέο ράλι στη χονδρική τιμή ηλεκτρισμού- Έσπασε το φράγμα των 200 ευρώ ανά μεγαβατώρα

Νέο ράλι στη χονδρική τιμή ηλεκτρισμού- Έσπασε το φράγμα των 200 ευρώ ανά μεγαβατώρα

ienergeia.gr
Σχεδόν 76.000 παιδιά πέθαναν το 2022 στην Ευρώπη πριν γίνουν 5 ετών

Σχεδόν 76.000 παιδιά πέθαναν το 2022 στην Ευρώπη πριν γίνουν 5 ετών

healthstat.gr
Αλέξης Κούγιας: Το χρονικό επιδείνωσης της υγείας του

Αλέξης Κούγιας: Το χρονικό επιδείνωσης της υγείας του

theissue.gr
Διαιτολόγος: Το νούμερο 1 πιο υγιεινό τυρί που βοηθά στο αδυνάτισμα

Διαιτολόγος: Το νούμερο 1 πιο υγιεινό τυρί που βοηθά στο αδυνάτισμα

healthstat.gr
ΕΣΑΗ: Γιατί λέει «όχι» στη μείωση των βημάτων προσφορών στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης

ΕΣΑΗ: Γιατί λέει «όχι» στη μείωση των βημάτων προσφορών στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης

ienergeia.gr