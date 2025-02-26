Thessaloniki Business Park: ETVA VIPE Defends Shared Costs and Unveils Major Upgrades

According to detailed financial data provided by Aloimonos, in 2024, the average monthly charge per acre for service fees at Thessaloniki Business Park amounted to €36, while security and other communal services cost €17.

The administration of ETVA VIPE has responded swiftly to Dnews.gr report regarding shared costs for businesses operating in the Sindos Industrial Area, now known as Thessaloniki Business Park. Giorgos Aloimonos, Head of Communications at ETVA VIPE, directly addressed the claims, stating that allegations made by Market Maven were baseless, distorted reality, and unfairly harmed the company’s image.

According to detailed financial data provided by Aloimonos, in 2024, the average monthly charge per acre for service fees at Thessaloniki Business Park amounted to €36, while security and other communal services cost €17.

He emphasized that the vast majority of businesses actually saw a reduction of at least 10% in their total fees compared to 2023. Specifically, 91% of businesses were charged no more than €305 per month, with up to €205 allocated to service fees, while three out of four companies paid no more than €195 per month in total.

The security cost stood at €2.1 per acre each month. Meanwhile, the costs of fencing, totaling €840,000, and the restoration and enhancement of road lighting, amounting to €1.44 million, are being billed in eight equal installments from August 2024 to March 2025.

Looking ahead to 2025, ETVA VIPE projects that the average monthly charge per acre will range between €36 and €39 for service fees and between €17 and €20 for security and other shared costs. Aloimonos underlined that all charges and financial details are transparently presented during the administration’s regular visits to businesses as well as during collective meetings with industry associations such as SVE and SEVE.

In response to complaints concerning ETVA VIPE’s CEO, Thanasis Psathas, Aloimonos dismissed claims about his engagement with businesses as inaccurate and unfair. He stated that Psathas and the company’s executives visit the area on a weekly basis, holding direct meetings with businesses to discuss operational concerns.

He also rejected allegations that their discussions with government and local officials are superficial and limited to formal gatherings, emphasizing that these meetings involve substantial dialogue. “We leave these claims to the judgment of the silent majority of businesses here, who consistently express their support for our initiatives,” Aloimonos said.

As for planned upgrades at Thessaloniki Business Park, Aloimonos detailed a series of infrastructure projects worth €15.5 million, which have secured funding through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

These upgrades are expected to significantly enhance the park’s competitiveness and functionality for at least the next 50 years.

Among the key improvements, ETVA VIPE plans to replace the water supply network, upgrade the wastewater treatment facility for better energy efficiency, expand the stormwater drainage system, and restore 32% of the road network. Additionally, the company has proposed further projects worth €4.5 million, which, if approved, would raise the total road restoration coverage to 92%.

A particularly innovative change involves the digitalization of water consumption and wastewater management through the installation of smart water meters and automated samplers, which will allow for better monitoring and resource control.

Security measures are also being strengthened, with plans to introduce a surveillance control center, increase patrols, and install 25 PTZ security cameras and controlled-access barriers. The estimated cost of these security improvements is expected to reach €3 per acre per month.

In terms of road safety, ETVA VIPE intends to restore railway crossings, install three entrance information arches, construct 25 new bus shelters, add 15 solar-powered LED lights at intersections, and place 800 updated traffic signs throughout the business park.

Another key proposal under consideration is the establishment of a first-aid clinic within the business park, which would include an ambulance service. This initiative will be put to a vote among the businesses operating in the area, with an estimated monthly cost of €2.8 per acre. If approved, this measure would significantly enhance on-site healthcare and emergency response capabilities.

ETVA VIPE S.A. is an affiliate member of the Piraeus Bank Group of Companies, with 35% participation of the Greek government in the company’s stock scheme. The company was established in 2003 following the split-off of the Industrial Areas Branch from the former ETVAbank as part of its acquisition by the Piraeus Bank Group.

ETVA VIPE specializes in the planning, development, utilization, and management of Industrial Areas (VI.PE.), Business Parks (VE.PE.), and Industrial Zones (VIO.PA.). The company oversees 27 industrial estates, accommodating approximately 2,285 businesses and employing more than 30,000 people.