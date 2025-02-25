Trump Dismisses Report on U.S. Military Presence in Alexandroupoli

The port of Alexandroupoli has become increasingly significant for U.S. and NATO military logistics.

During his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump was asked about the future of American military operations in Alexandroupoli, a key port city in northern Greece. A journalist, citing a Greek media report, questioned whether U.S. military facilities there were set to close in response to an alleged request from Russia and Turkey.

Turning to his cabinet members in attendance, Trump sought clarification. His aides swiftly denied the claim. “Did you say no?” Trump asked an advisor before reaffirming to the journalist that the report was inaccurate.

While Alexandroupoli does not host a permanent U.S. military base, the port and the nearby Giannouli military camp serve as logistical hubs under the U.S.-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA).

This agreement, renewed in 2021, grants the U.S. access to several strategic locations in Greece, including Alexandroupoli, Souda Bay, Stefanovikeio, and Larissa, to support military operations and force mobility across Europe.

The port of Alexandroupoli has become increasingly significant for U.S. and NATO military logistics. Its location enables the rapid movement of troops and equipment to Eastern Europe and the Balkans while reducing reliance on the Bosporus Strait, a critical waterway controlled by Turkey.

In 2023 alone, over 200 U.S. military personnel arrived in the city for NATO missions, with a large number of tanks and military vehicles passing through en route to Romania, Poland, and Bulgaria.