Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

German Elections and Their Impact on the European and Greek Economy

German Elections and Their Impact on the European and Greek Economy Φωτογραφία: AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Tomorrow’s German elections are not just about the future of Europe’s largest economy; they carry profound implications for the stability of the Eurozone and the Greek economy.

As the largest economy in the European Union, Germany has long been a pillar of financial stability, providing support during crises such as the 2008 financial meltdown and the Eurozone debt crisis. However, the country now faces structural challenges that threaten its ability to maintain this role.

Since 2019, Germany’s economic growth has slowed, weighed down by an aging population, a rigid labor market, stagnating productivity, and high energy costs. Public investment in critical areas like infrastructure and education has been insufficient, and the country’s Council of Economic Experts projects an annual potential growth rate of just 0.3% for the rest of the decade—far below previous levels. If these trends continue, Germany risks losing its economic leadership in Europe.

The election outcome will determine whether Germany undertakes much-needed reforms to address these challenges. A key debate centers on the country’s strict fiscal policies, particularly the “debt brake,” which limits structural deficits to 0.35% of GDP. Some political forces advocate maintaining this framework, while others push for increased public spending to stimulate growth. The new government will also influence EU-wide economic policies, including potential fiscal rule adjustments and collective financing mechanisms. A rigid German stance could make it harder for southern European economies, including Greece, to benefit from more flexible EU financial regulations.

For Greece, Germany’s economic trajectory is crucial. As one of Greece’s biggest trading partners and a major source of foreign direct investment, Germany plays a vital role in the country’s economy. German tourists also contribute significantly to Greece’s revenues. If Germany enters a prolonged period of low growth or recession, Greek exports could suffer, and stricter fiscal policies in Berlin could lead to tighter EU budgetary constraints, limiting Greece’s economic flexibility.

Conversely, if the new German government adopts a more growth-oriented strategy, emphasizing public investment and supportive European policies, Greece could see benefits through increased EU funding and better borrowing conditions.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Στα «κόκκινα» ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο: Έξαλλη αντίδραση με κόκκινη που δόθηκε σε συμπαίκτη του! (video)

Στα «κόκκινα» ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο: Έξαλλη αντίδραση με κόκκινη που δόθηκε σε συμπαίκτη του! (video)

Η ανάρτηση του Κιλιάν Εμπαπέ, που… τον έκανε «θηρίο»!

Η ανάρτηση του Κιλιάν Εμπαπέ, που… τον έκανε «θηρίο»!

Καιρός: Η πιο κρύα μέρα του χειμώνα - Νέα κακοκαιρία με βροχές βλέπει ο Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης

Καιρός: Η πιο κρύα μέρα του χειμώνα - Νέα κακοκαιρία με βροχές βλέπει ο Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης

Ποια επιδόματα αυξάνονται με τον κατώτατο μισθό - Ανεβαίνει και το κόστος πλασματικών ετών

Ποια επιδόματα αυξάνονται με τον κατώτατο μισθό - Ανεβαίνει και το κόστος πλασματικών ετών

Ποιες αλλαγές θα επέλθουν στις διαθήκες μετά τον Ιούνιο - Παραδείγματα

Ποιες αλλαγές θα επέλθουν στις διαθήκες μετά τον Ιούνιο - Παραδείγματα

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Η τρίποντη «βόμβα» του Τολιόπουλου που «σήμανε» τη… μισή πρόκριση της Εθνικής! (video)

Η τρίποντη «βόμβα» του Τολιόπουλου που «σήμανε» τη… μισή πρόκριση της Εθνικής! (video)

«Δεν είναι εύκολο να συναντάς Έλληνες θεούς»: Πώς υποδέχθηκαν το Ολυμπιακός vs Μπόντο Γκλιμτ οι Νορβηγοί!

«Δεν είναι εύκολο να συναντάς Έλληνες θεούς»: Πώς υποδέχθηκαν το Ολυμπιακός vs Μπόντο Γκλιμτ οι Νορβηγοί!

Η απλή οφθαλμαπάτη που θα «τεστάρει το IQ σου» σε 5 δευτερόλεπτα

Η απλή οφθαλμαπάτη που θα «τεστάρει το IQ σου» σε 5 δευτερόλεπτα

Ιωάννα Τούνη – Δημήτρης Αλεξάνδρου: Τα λάθη που προκάλεσαν κρίση στη σχέση τους – Τι συνέβη

Ιωάννα Τούνη – Δημήτρης Αλεξάνδρου: Τα λάθη που προκάλεσαν κρίση στη σχέση τους – Τι συνέβη

Αντώνης Σρόιτερ: Στο χειρουργείο ο δημοσιογράφος – Τι συνέβη

Αντώνης Σρόιτερ: Στο χειρουργείο ο δημοσιογράφος – Τι συνέβη

Αντζελίνα Τζολί: Το μυστικό της για νεανικό δέρμα – Το βρίσκεις στα φαρμακεία με κάτω από 5 ευρώ

Αντζελίνα Τζολί: Το μυστικό της για νεανικό δέρμα – Το βρίσκεις στα φαρμακεία με κάτω από 5 ευρώ

Δήμητρα Αλεξανδράκη: «Έκανα νευροανάδραση στο κεφάλι» – Τι συνέβη

Δήμητρα Αλεξανδράκη: «Έκανα νευροανάδραση στο κεφάλι» – Τι συνέβη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Germany, UK, and US Lead Greece’s Tourism Surge

Germany, UK, and US Lead Greece’s Tourism Surge

News In English
Port Sale Reversal in Greece: Legal Battle Looms Over Growthfund’s Decision

Port Sale Reversal in Greece: Legal Battle Looms Over Growthfund’s Decision

News In English
Metlen Projects Explosive EBITDA Growth to €2 Billion by 2028

Metlen Projects Explosive EBITDA Growth to €2 Billion by 2028

News In English
Scientists Warn of Landslide Risks on Santorini, Even After Earthquakes Subside

Scientists Warn of Landslide Risks on Santorini, Even After Earthquakes Subside

News In English

NETWORK

Αντζελίνα Τζολί: Το μυστικό της για νεανικό δέρμα – Το βρίσκεις στα φαρμακεία με κάτω από 5 ευρώ

Αντζελίνα Τζολί: Το μυστικό της για νεανικό δέρμα – Το βρίσκεις στα φαρμακεία με κάτω από 5 ευρώ

theissue.gr
Εύθραυστη η ενεργειακή ασφάλεια της Ευρώπης- Οι τρεις προκλήσεις

Εύθραυστη η ενεργειακή ασφάλεια της Ευρώπης- Οι τρεις προκλήσεις

ienergeia.gr
Ιωάννα Τούνη – Δημήτρης Αλεξάνδρου: Τα λάθη που προκάλεσαν κρίση στη σχέση τους – Τι συνέβη

Ιωάννα Τούνη – Δημήτρης Αλεξάνδρου: Τα λάθη που προκάλεσαν κρίση στη σχέση τους – Τι συνέβη

theissue.gr
Φούρνος μικροκυμάτων στη δουλειά - Τι πρέπει να αποφεύγετε

Φούρνος μικροκυμάτων στη δουλειά - Τι πρέπει να αποφεύγετε

healthstat.gr
Δαφνί: Διαχρονικά προβλήματα και κίνδυνος ασφάλειας

Δαφνί: Διαχρονικά προβλήματα και κίνδυνος ασφάλειας

healthstat.gr
Η απλή οφθαλμαπάτη που θα «τεστάρει το IQ σου» σε 5 δευτερόλεπτα

Η απλή οφθαλμαπάτη που θα «τεστάρει το IQ σου» σε 5 δευτερόλεπτα

theissue.gr
Pilates: Οι 7 καλύτερες ασκήσεις για να τονώσετε τα πόδια σας

Pilates: Οι 7 καλύτερες ασκήσεις για να τονώσετε τα πόδια σας

healthstat.gr
Αυξάνονται τα έσοδα της βιομηχανίας από την αντιστάθμιση

Αυξάνονται τα έσοδα της βιομηχανίας από την αντιστάθμιση

ienergeia.gr