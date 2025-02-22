German Elections and Their Impact on the European and Greek Economy

Tomorrow’s German elections are not just about the future of Europe’s largest economy; they carry profound implications for the stability of the Eurozone and the Greek economy.

As the largest economy in the European Union, Germany has long been a pillar of financial stability, providing support during crises such as the 2008 financial meltdown and the Eurozone debt crisis. However, the country now faces structural challenges that threaten its ability to maintain this role.

Since 2019, Germany’s economic growth has slowed, weighed down by an aging population, a rigid labor market, stagnating productivity, and high energy costs. Public investment in critical areas like infrastructure and education has been insufficient, and the country’s Council of Economic Experts projects an annual potential growth rate of just 0.3% for the rest of the decade—far below previous levels. If these trends continue, Germany risks losing its economic leadership in Europe.

The election outcome will determine whether Germany undertakes much-needed reforms to address these challenges. A key debate centers on the country’s strict fiscal policies, particularly the “debt brake,” which limits structural deficits to 0.35% of GDP. Some political forces advocate maintaining this framework, while others push for increased public spending to stimulate growth. The new government will also influence EU-wide economic policies, including potential fiscal rule adjustments and collective financing mechanisms. A rigid German stance could make it harder for southern European economies, including Greece, to benefit from more flexible EU financial regulations.

For Greece, Germany’s economic trajectory is crucial. As one of Greece’s biggest trading partners and a major source of foreign direct investment, Germany plays a vital role in the country’s economy. German tourists also contribute significantly to Greece’s revenues. If Germany enters a prolonged period of low growth or recession, Greek exports could suffer, and stricter fiscal policies in Berlin could lead to tighter EU budgetary constraints, limiting Greece’s economic flexibility.

Conversely, if the new German government adopts a more growth-oriented strategy, emphasizing public investment and supportive European policies, Greece could see benefits through increased EU funding and better borrowing conditions.