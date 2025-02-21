Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Government Faces Backlash as Trust in Institutions Plummets

Greek Government Faces Backlash as Trust in Institutions Plummets Φωτογραφία: ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISS
Public dissatisfaction in Greece is intensifying, driven by a combination of economic hardship and a growing crisis of trust in institutions.

A new poll by Metron Analysis, presented on MEGA’s evening news on February 20, 2025, reveals a deteriorating outlook among citizens, marked by frustration over the cost-of-living crisis, economic insecurity, and a widespread belief that the government attempted to cover up aspects of the Tempi train tragedy investigation.

This dissatisfaction is reflected in the declining approval ratings of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government, along with a sharp drop in economic confidence. However, opposition parties such as PASOK and SYRIZA have failed to capitalize on this discontent, struggling to generate political momentum or present a credible alternative.

A striking 68% of respondents believe Greece is heading in the wrong direction, while only 26% think the country is on the right path. Nearly half say their personal financial situation has worsened compared to last year. While inflation and economic hardship remain the most pressing concerns, an increasing number of Greeks cite institutional dysfunction, corruption, and government inadequacy as major issues.

The government’s handling of the Tempi disaster remains a particularly sore point. More than 70% of respondents believe authorities have tried to suppress the truth about the tragedy, highlighting a deep crisis of confidence in the state. Even voters who traditionally support New Democracy, the ruling party, are expressing skepticism.

This frustration is not limited to the government. The opposition is also facing declining public confidence, with PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis and other opposition figures seeing their approval ratings fall. Notably, when asked who is most suitable for the role of prime minister, the leading response was “None of the Above”- a telling sign of widespread political alienation.

The poll also reflects shifting party dynamics, with New Democracy struggling to maintain voter support and PASOK and SYRIZA both losing ground. While smaller parties, including the Communist Party (KKE) and the right-wing Greek Solution, show signs of growth, the overall political landscape remains fragmented.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Απάντηση» Κίρικες σε Λουτσέσκου: «Η νίκη μας ήταν ψεύτικη, αλλά η πρόκριση αληθινή!» (video)

«Απάντηση» Κίρικες σε Λουτσέσκου: «Η νίκη μας ήταν ψεύτικη, αλλά η πρόκριση αληθινή!» (video)

Πότε και πώς θα δείτε την κλήρωση Ολυμπιακού, Παναθηναϊκού και Champions League

Πότε και πώς θα δείτε την κλήρωση Ολυμπιακού, Παναθηναϊκού και Champions League

Ποιοι κερδίζουν και ποιοι χάνουν από τη μείωση των ασφαλιστικών εισφορών των υπερωριών

Ποιοι κερδίζουν και ποιοι χάνουν από τη μείωση των ασφαλιστικών εισφορών των υπερωριών

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

Αλλαγές στην εκδίκαση φορολογικών υποθέσεων: Κριτήριο το ύψος των οφειλών

Αλλαγές στην εκδίκαση φορολογικών υποθέσεων: Κριτήριο το ύψος των οφειλών

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Τεκμαρτό εισόδημα: Χωρίς αμφισβήτηση στη δήλωση χάνεται η ενδικοφανής προσφυγή

Τεκμαρτό εισόδημα: Χωρίς αμφισβήτηση στη δήλωση χάνεται η ενδικοφανής προσφυγή

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Παναθηναϊκός: Τα έσοδα από την Ευρώπη μετά την πρόκριση και η «εκτόξευση» που ακολουθεί!

Παναθηναϊκός: Τα έσοδα από την Ευρώπη μετά την πρόκριση και η «εκτόξευση» που ακολουθεί!

Ο Τετέ σκόραρε και για την Ελλάδα: Ρεκόρ συγκομιδής στη βαθμολογία της UEFA!

Ο Τετέ σκόραρε και για την Ελλάδα: Ρεκόρ συγκομιδής στη βαθμολογία της UEFA!

Τα 4 έξτρα υλικά που δεν πρέπει να λείπουν από την κοτόσουπα για να γλιτώσεις από τις ιώσεις

Τα 4 έξτρα υλικά που δεν πρέπει να λείπουν από την κοτόσουπα για να γλιτώσεις από τις ιώσεις

Ιωάννα Τούνη – Δημήτρης Αλεξάνδρου: Τα λάθη που προκάλεσαν κρίση στη σχέση τους – Τι συνέβη

Ιωάννα Τούνη – Δημήτρης Αλεξάνδρου: Τα λάθη που προκάλεσαν κρίση στη σχέση τους – Τι συνέβη

Ξέχνα τη βιταμίνη C: Αυτό το συμπλήρωμα πρέπει να πάρεις για το κρυολόγημα

Ξέχνα τη βιταμίνη C: Αυτό το συμπλήρωμα πρέπει να πάρεις για το κρυολόγημα

Αντζελίνα Τζολί: Το μυστικό της για νεανικό δέρμα – Το βρίσκεις στα φαρμακεία με κάτω από 5 ευρώ

Αντζελίνα Τζολί: Το μυστικό της για νεανικό δέρμα – Το βρίσκεις στα φαρμακεία με κάτω από 5 ευρώ

Η 10λεπτη πρωινή συνήθεια που θα σε κάνει πιο ευτυχισμένη, σύμφωνα με μελέτες

Η 10λεπτη πρωινή συνήθεια που θα σε κάνει πιο ευτυχισμένη, σύμφωνα με μελέτες

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Port Sale Reversal in Greece: Legal Battle Looms Over Growthfund’s Decision

Port Sale Reversal in Greece: Legal Battle Looms Over Growthfund’s Decision

News In English
Metlen Projects Explosive EBITDA Growth to €2 Billion by 2028

Metlen Projects Explosive EBITDA Growth to €2 Billion by 2028

News In English
Scientists Warn of Landslide Risks on Santorini, Even After Earthquakes Subside

Scientists Warn of Landslide Risks on Santorini, Even After Earthquakes Subside

News In English
Greece Ranks Lowest Among OECD Countries in Healthcare System Trust

Greece Ranks Lowest Among OECD Countries in Healthcare System Trust

News In English

NETWORK

Κάντε ένα διάλειμμα από τη χρήση των smartphone σας - Τι αναφέρουν ερευνητές

Κάντε ένα διάλειμμα από τη χρήση των smartphone σας - Τι αναφέρουν ερευνητές

healthstat.gr
Αντζελίνα Τζολί: Το μυστικό της για νεανικό δέρμα – Το βρίσκεις στα φαρμακεία με κάτω από 5 ευρώ

Αντζελίνα Τζολί: Το μυστικό της για νεανικό δέρμα – Το βρίσκεις στα φαρμακεία με κάτω από 5 ευρώ

theissue.gr
Οι αυξημένες τιμές ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας «καίνε» φούρνους και ζαχαροπλαστεία

Οι αυξημένες τιμές ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας «καίνε» φούρνους και ζαχαροπλαστεία

ienergeia.gr
Τι προτείνουν οι ιδιοκτήτες ακινήτων για τα φωτοβολταϊκά στις πολυκατοικίες για να αποφευχθούν δικαστικές προσφυγές

Τι προτείνουν οι ιδιοκτήτες ακινήτων για τα φωτοβολταϊκά στις πολυκατοικίες για να αποφευχθούν δικαστικές προσφυγές

ienergeia.gr
Αυξάνονται τα έσοδα της βιομηχανίας από την αντιστάθμιση

Αυξάνονται τα έσοδα της βιομηχανίας από την αντιστάθμιση

ienergeia.gr
Εύθραυστη η ενεργειακή ασφάλεια της Ευρώπης- Οι τρεις προκλήσεις

Εύθραυστη η ενεργειακή ασφάλεια της Ευρώπης- Οι τρεις προκλήσεις

ienergeia.gr
Οι Έλληνες δεν εμπιστεύονται το ΕΣΥ

Οι Έλληνες δεν εμπιστεύονται το ΕΣΥ

healthstat.gr
Μακαρόνια με κιμά διαίτης: Η υγιεινή εκδοχή της συνταγής

Μακαρόνια με κιμά διαίτης: Η υγιεινή εκδοχή της συνταγής

healthstat.gr