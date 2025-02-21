Greek Government Faces Backlash as Trust in Institutions Plummets

Public dissatisfaction in Greece is intensifying, driven by a combination of economic hardship and a growing crisis of trust in institutions.

A new poll by Metron Analysis, presented on MEGA’s evening news on February 20, 2025, reveals a deteriorating outlook among citizens, marked by frustration over the cost-of-living crisis, economic insecurity, and a widespread belief that the government attempted to cover up aspects of the Tempi train tragedy investigation.

This dissatisfaction is reflected in the declining approval ratings of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government, along with a sharp drop in economic confidence. However, opposition parties such as PASOK and SYRIZA have failed to capitalize on this discontent, struggling to generate political momentum or present a credible alternative.

A striking 68% of respondents believe Greece is heading in the wrong direction, while only 26% think the country is on the right path. Nearly half say their personal financial situation has worsened compared to last year. While inflation and economic hardship remain the most pressing concerns, an increasing number of Greeks cite institutional dysfunction, corruption, and government inadequacy as major issues.

The government’s handling of the Tempi disaster remains a particularly sore point. More than 70% of respondents believe authorities have tried to suppress the truth about the tragedy, highlighting a deep crisis of confidence in the state. Even voters who traditionally support New Democracy, the ruling party, are expressing skepticism.

This frustration is not limited to the government. The opposition is also facing declining public confidence, with PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis and other opposition figures seeing their approval ratings fall. Notably, when asked who is most suitable for the role of prime minister, the leading response was “None of the Above”- a telling sign of widespread political alienation.

The poll also reflects shifting party dynamics, with New Democracy struggling to maintain voter support and PASOK and SYRIZA both losing ground. While smaller parties, including the Communist Party (KKE) and the right-wing Greek Solution, show signs of growth, the overall political landscape remains fragmented.