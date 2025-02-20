Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Gears Up for Mass Demonstrations Over Train Crash

Image of Nikos Andriopoulos Nikos Andriopoulos
eurokinissi eurokinissi
The Greek government, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is under intense scrutiny, facing accusations of a cover-up regarding the causes of the tragic crash that claimed dozens of lives.

With just nine days until the anniversary on February 28, public anger is mounting, and large-scale protests are expected across the country.

A recent ALCO poll for Greek broadcaster Alpha TV highlights the extent of public dissatisfaction. Support for the ruling New Democracy (ND) party continues to decline, while 72% of respondents believe authorities are trying to hide the truth about the disaster. Analysts suggest the political fallout from the tragedy is ongoing, with no clear government strategy to regain public trust.

Protests planned for February 28 are expected to draw massive participation, despite coinciding with Greece’s Clean Monday holiday weekend, a time when many people travel. The scale of these demonstrations is anticipated to rival the anti-austerity protests of 2011-2012, which saw thousands take to the streets in defiance of economic policies imposed during Greece’s financial crisis.

Social media in Greece has been flooded with discussions, both factual and speculative, further fueling public outrage. The phrase "I can’t breathe" has emerged as a rallying cry, symbolizing frustration with the government’s handling of the tragedy.

Amid this growing pressure, Greek authorities are preparing for the February 28 protests. Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis recently met with government officials at the Maximos Mansion, the prime minister’s office, though officials have not confirmed whether the talks were related to the upcoming demonstrations.

Meanwhile, protest organizers and unions have voiced concerns about potential clashes or provocations aimed at disrupting the demonstrations. If the protests are forcibly dispersed, some analysts warn, it could further inflame public anger and lead to wider political instability.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Απίστευτη ατάκα Αντετοκούνμπο για Μίντλετον: «Θέλω να βάλω τρίποντο… μπροστά στη μούρη του»

Απίστευτη ατάκα Αντετοκούνμπο για Μίντλετον: «Θέλω να βάλω τρίποντο… μπροστά στη μούρη του»

Στο Antenna Group του Θοδωρή Κυριακού κορυφαίο αθλητικό κανάλι στο YouΤube!

Στο Antenna Group του Θοδωρή Κυριακού κορυφαίο αθλητικό κανάλι στο YouΤube!

Οι συγκεντρώσεις για τα Τέμπη σημείο τομή- Προβοκάτσια με επεισόδια;

Οι συγκεντρώσεις για τα Τέμπη σημείο τομή- Προβοκάτσια με επεισόδια;

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

Χιλιάδες άνεργοι ηλικίας 55 έως 74 ετών εκτός του νέου προγράμματος απασχόλησης

Χιλιάδες άνεργοι ηλικίας 55 έως 74 ετών εκτός του νέου προγράμματος απασχόλησης

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Τα SOS για τα νομικά πρόσωπα

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Τα SOS για τα νομικά πρόσωπα

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

ΕΠΟΣ: Η «τρελή» κίνηση του Τζίμα που έκανε τη Νυρεμβέργη να τον βαφτίσει… Ζιντάν! (video)

ΕΠΟΣ: Η «τρελή» κίνηση του Τζίμα που έκανε τη Νυρεμβέργη να τον βαφτίσει… Ζιντάν! (video)

Ο Μέσι «πάγωσε», αλλά… αψήφησε το -17, για να γίνει ξανά «ήρωας»! (video)

Ο Μέσι «πάγωσε», αλλά… αψήφησε το -17, για να γίνει ξανά «ήρωας»! (video)

Τα 4 έξτρα υλικά που δεν πρέπει να λείπουν από την κοτόσουπα για να γλιτώσεις από τις ιώσεις

Τα 4 έξτρα υλικά που δεν πρέπει να λείπουν από την κοτόσουπα για να γλιτώσεις από τις ιώσεις

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Γνωστός Έλληνας τραγουδιστής φυλακίστηκε στην Αλβανία – Τι συνέβη

Γνωστός Έλληνας τραγουδιστής φυλακίστηκε στην Αλβανία – Τι συνέβη

Πώς το τοστάκι που τρως καθημερινά αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου – Τι πρέπει να αποφύγεις

Πώς το τοστάκι που τρως καθημερινά αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου – Τι πρέπει να αποφύγεις

Προσοχή με τα πλαστικά δοχεία αποθήκευσης φαγητού: Προκαλούν καρδιακά προβλήματα – Πώς θα προστατευτείς

Προσοχή με τα πλαστικά δοχεία αποθήκευσης φαγητού: Προκαλούν καρδιακά προβλήματα – Πώς θα προστατευτείς

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Savvidis Tightens Grip on Thessaloniki Port as Louis-Dreyfus Weighs Next Move

Savvidis Tightens Grip on Thessaloniki Port as Louis-Dreyfus Weighs Next Move

News In English
Metlen’s Alumina Expansion Puts Greece at the Heart of Europe’s Aluminum Industry

Metlen’s Alumina Expansion Puts Greece at the Heart of Europe’s Aluminum Industry

News In English
Anti-Systemic Wave Reshapes Greek Politics in Wake of Tempi Train Crash

Anti-Systemic Wave Reshapes Greek Politics in Wake of Tempi Train Crash

News In English
Greece’s New Yachting Fuel Tax Exemption Raises Smuggling Concerns

Greece’s New Yachting Fuel Tax Exemption Raises Smuggling Concerns

News In English

NETWORK

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

theissue.gr
Φύλλα δάφνης: Είναι ασφαλή για κατανάλωση; Οι ειδικοί απαντούν

Φύλλα δάφνης: Είναι ασφαλή για κατανάλωση; Οι ειδικοί απαντούν

healthstat.gr
Αυξάνονται τα έσοδα της βιομηχανίας από την αντιστάθμιση

Αυξάνονται τα έσοδα της βιομηχανίας από την αντιστάθμιση

ienergeia.gr
Αντ. Κοντολέων (ΕΒΙΚΕΝ): Η αυτόματη σύνδεση των πράσινων τιμολογίων με το Χρηματιστήριο Ενέργειας εκτοξεύει τους λογαριασμούς

Αντ. Κοντολέων (ΕΒΙΚΕΝ): Η αυτόματη σύνδεση των πράσινων τιμολογίων με το Χρηματιστήριο Ενέργειας εκτοξεύει τους λογαριασμούς

ienergeia.gr
Ανακαινίζω- Ενοικιάζω: Ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα με αυξημένη επιδότηση 60%

Ανακαινίζω- Ενοικιάζω: Ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα με αυξημένη επιδότηση 60%

ienergeia.gr
Η καλύτερη γυμναστική για τους 60+ που μειώνει τον κίνδυνο άνοιας

Η καλύτερη γυμναστική για τους 60+ που μειώνει τον κίνδυνο άνοιας

healthstat.gr
Γνωστός Έλληνας τραγουδιστής φυλακίστηκε στην Αλβανία – Τι συνέβη

Γνωστός Έλληνας τραγουδιστής φυλακίστηκε στην Αλβανία – Τι συνέβη

theissue.gr
Τι προτείνουν οι ιδιοκτήτες ακινήτων για τα φωτοβολταϊκά στις πολυκατοικίες για να αποφευχθούν δικαστικές προσφυγές

Τι προτείνουν οι ιδιοκτήτες ακινήτων για τα φωτοβολταϊκά στις πολυκατοικίες για να αποφευχθούν δικαστικές προσφυγές

ienergeia.gr