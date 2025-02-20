Greece Gears Up for Mass Demonstrations Over Train Crash

The Greek government, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is under intense scrutiny, facing accusations of a cover-up regarding the causes of the tragic crash that claimed dozens of lives.

With just nine days until the anniversary on February 28, public anger is mounting, and large-scale protests are expected across the country.

A recent ALCO poll for Greek broadcaster Alpha TV highlights the extent of public dissatisfaction. Support for the ruling New Democracy (ND) party continues to decline, while 72% of respondents believe authorities are trying to hide the truth about the disaster. Analysts suggest the political fallout from the tragedy is ongoing, with no clear government strategy to regain public trust.

Protests planned for February 28 are expected to draw massive participation, despite coinciding with Greece’s Clean Monday holiday weekend, a time when many people travel. The scale of these demonstrations is anticipated to rival the anti-austerity protests of 2011-2012, which saw thousands take to the streets in defiance of economic policies imposed during Greece’s financial crisis.

Social media in Greece has been flooded with discussions, both factual and speculative, further fueling public outrage. The phrase "I can’t breathe" has emerged as a rallying cry, symbolizing frustration with the government’s handling of the tragedy.

Amid this growing pressure, Greek authorities are preparing for the February 28 protests. Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis recently met with government officials at the Maximos Mansion, the prime minister’s office, though officials have not confirmed whether the talks were related to the upcoming demonstrations.

Meanwhile, protest organizers and unions have voiced concerns about potential clashes or provocations aimed at disrupting the demonstrations. If the protests are forcibly dispersed, some analysts warn, it could further inflame public anger and lead to wider political instability.