Konstantinos Tasoulas Elected as President of Greece

Konstantinos Tasoulas Elected as President of Greece
The Hellenic Parliament has elected Konstantinos Tasoulas as the new President of Greece, following a vote on Wednesday morning. Tasoulas secured 160 votes out of 300 in the fourth round of voting, surpassing the required 151-vote threshold to win the presidency.

Tasoulas, a senior politician from the ruling New Democracy (ND) party, received the backing of all 156 ND lawmakers as well as four independent MPs. Among them were Antonis Samaras and Marios Salmas, who had been expelled from New Democracy, along with Pavlos Sarakis, a former member of the far-right Greek Solution party, and Haris Katsivardas, who was elected under the nationalist Spartiates banner.

With his election, Tasoulas is set to assume office on March 13, 2025, when the term of current President Katerina Sakellaropoulou comes to an end.

The vote was marked by significant political divisions, as several opposition parties either supported alternative candidates or abstained entirely. The center-left PASOK party backed former minister Tasos Giannitsis, who received 31 votes along with support from a few independent MPs. The left-wing SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA-PS) nominated Louka Katseli, who gained 26 votes with additional backing from independents. Meanwhile, Kostas Kyriakou was supported by the Victory party (Niki) and a small group of independent MPs.

A total of 39 MPs abstained by declaring themselves "present" during the vote. Among them were lawmakers from the Communist Party (KKE), Greek Solution, the Spartiates, and two independent MPs. Twenty-four members of parliament were absent, including MPs from the left-wing New Left, the Democracy Movement, and Course of Freedom, as well as Evangelos Apostolakis, a former SYRIZA-affiliated MP. Notably, Zoe Konstantopoulou, leader of Course of Freedom, refused to cast a vote, instead raising her left fist and declaring, "No to cover-ups." Her statement was not recorded as a formal vote.

Shortly after the vote, Parliament Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis formally announced the election result to Tasoulas during a meeting in his office. In his first remarks, Tasoulas described his election as both "a great honor and a heavy responsibility." He emphasized the importance of finding broad consensus on political solutions through public dialogue, both within Parliament and across Greek society. Acknowledging the challenges ahead, he noted that "the effectiveness of political efforts depends on the political climate, especially in an era of unprecedented geopolitical uncertainty and shifting global balances."

Tasoulas, who was born in Ioannina in 1959, is a lawyer by profession and a long-standing figure in Greek politics. He studied law at the University of Athens and worked briefly at a London law firm as a British Council scholar before launching his political career. He was first elected as an MP for New Democracy in 2000 and has since held multiple key positions in Greek politics, including Minister of Culture and Sports and Deputy Minister of National Defense. He has also served as Speaker of Parliament since 2019, being re-elected in May and July of 2023.

Beyond parliamentary roles, Tasoulas has played an influential part in Greek political life for decades. He was a close associate of Evangelos Averoff-Tositsas, a historical figure of Greek conservatism, and held key advisory positions in economic and trade ministries. Before entering national politics, he served as Mayor of Kifisia, an affluent northern suburb of Athens.
His election as Greece’s new head of state comes at a time of heightened domestic and international challenges, with Greece navigating complex political, economic, and geopolitical landscapes. While the Greek presidency is largely a ceremonial role, the position carries significant symbolic weight, particularly in times of national crisis.

