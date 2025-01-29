ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Struggles with Low Enrollment in Early Childhood Education

intime intime
Greece and Spain have experienced the steepest declines, with their populations of children aged 0–5 years.

A recent report by the European Commission, titled «Key Data on Early Childhood Education and Care in Europe – 2025», reveals that Greece has one of the lowest participation rates in early childhood education and care across the EU.

The report highlights significant disparities between member states, emphasizing Greece’s position alongside Romania, Slovakia, and Bulgaria at the bottom of the rankings.

For children under the age of three, ten EU countries and Norway have surpassed the 45% participation target, with Denmark and the Netherlands achieving the highest rates at 70%.

Meanwhile, Greece lags far behind, with participation for children aged three and older at just 68.8%, compared to over 96% in countries like Belgium, France, and Sweden.

The report underscores the critical role of early childhood education in shaping a child’s development and future prospects.

Despite this, Greece’s investment in the sector remains low, with less than 0.30% of its GDP allocated to early childhood education in 2021—well below the EU average.

Compounding the issue is a broader demographic trend across Europe: a sharp decline in the child population. Between 2013 and 2023, the proportion of children in the EU dropped by 8.1 percentage points.

Greece and Spain have experienced the steepest declines, with their populations of children aged 0–5 years falling by nearly 25 percentage points over the past decade.

Experts warn that Greece’s low participation rates and demographic challenges could have long-term social and economic implications.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Καμπανάκι» στις Αρχές τους Σαν Σεμπαστιάν, για τους χιλιάδες οπαδούς του ΠΑΟΚ!

«Καμπανάκι» στις Αρχές τους Σαν Σεμπαστιάν, για τους χιλιάδες οπαδούς του ΠΑΟΚ!

Ο Πανιώνιος «ξεκλείδωσε» τη θέση που… ταιριάζει γάντι στον Σεμπά! (video)

Ο Πανιώνιος «ξεκλείδωσε» τη θέση που… ταιριάζει γάντι στον Σεμπά! (video)

Αλυσίδα εστίασης ζητά ατομικές συμβάσεις με καταχρηστικούς όρους

Αλυσίδα εστίασης ζητά ατομικές συμβάσεις με καταχρηστικούς όρους

Ταξιδέψαμε στην πόλη των 100 πύργων και είδαμε από κοντά τη νέα σειρά Redmi Note 14

Ταξιδέψαμε στην πόλη των 100 πύργων και είδαμε από κοντά τη νέα σειρά Redmi Note 14

Συνταξιοδότηση με οφειλές: Εκκρεμούν 3.800 αιτήσεις από τα 5.000 αιτήματα που έχουν υποβληθεί

Συνταξιοδότηση με οφειλές: Εκκρεμούν 3.800 αιτήσεις από τα 5.000 αιτήματα που έχουν υποβληθεί

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Υπομονή για τη δεύτερη δόση του επιδόματος θέρμανσης - Το χρονοδιάγραμμα πληρωμών

Υπομονή για τη δεύτερη δόση του επιδόματος θέρμανσης - Το χρονοδιάγραμμα πληρωμών

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

«Εντολή» Μέσι: Πρώην προπονητής πέντε ελληνικών ομάδων, διευθυντής στην Ίντερ Μαϊάμι!

«Εντολή» Μέσι: Πρώην προπονητής πέντε ελληνικών ομάδων, διευθυντής στην Ίντερ Μαϊάμι!

Αρίας ο «εκλεκτός» του Ολυμπιακού: Ασύλληπτοι αριθμοί γκολ και ασίστ ανά ματς! (video)

Αρίας ο «εκλεκτός» του Ολυμπιακού: Ασύλληπτοι αριθμοί γκολ και ασίστ ανά ματς! (video)

Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Η κρέμα ημέρας που επιλέγει για νεανικό δέρμα – Κοστίζει μόνο 5,5 ευρώ

Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Η κρέμα ημέρας που επιλέγει για νεανικό δέρμα – Κοστίζει μόνο 5,5 ευρώ

Αυτό είναι το πιο ευτυχισμένο μέρος στην Ελλάδα, σύμφωνα με τον ξένο Τύπο

Αυτό είναι το πιο ευτυχισμένο μέρος στην Ελλάδα, σύμφωνα με τον ξένο Τύπο

Αθηνά Οικονομάκου: Το εντυπωσιακό μονόπετρο που της έδωσε ο Μπρούνο Τσερέλα και το πολυτελέστατο ξενοδοχείο που έμειναν (Εικόνες)

Αθηνά Οικονομάκου: Το εντυπωσιακό μονόπετρο που της έδωσε ο Μπρούνο Τσερέλα και το πολυτελέστατο ξενοδοχείο που έμειναν (Εικόνες)

Το λάθος που κάνεις όταν κοιμάσαι και σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Το λάθος που κάνεις όταν κοιμάσαι και σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Το «αφροδισιακό» όσπριο που βοηθά από την πέψη αλλά και συνολικά την υγεία σου

Το «αφροδισιακό» όσπριο που βοηθά από την πέψη αλλά και συνολικά την υγεία σου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Kostis Hatzidakis Outlines New Priorities for Greece’s Economy

Kostis Hatzidakis Outlines New Priorities for Greece’s Economy

News In English
Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ Interview on Greece’s Rail Tragedy

Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ Interview on Greece’s Rail Tragedy

News In English
Greece Tops EU Charts in Pessimism, Eurofound Survey Finds

Greece Tops EU Charts in Pessimism, Eurofound Survey Finds

News In English
IMF Mission Chief to Present Annual Report on Greek Economy

IMF Mission Chief to Present Annual Report on Greek Economy

News In English

NETWORK

Enaon EDA: Να τηρηθούν τα χρονοδιαγράμματα για τα περιφερειακά έργα επέκτασης του του δικτύου φυσικού αέριου

Enaon EDA: Να τηρηθούν τα χρονοδιαγράμματα για τα περιφερειακά έργα επέκτασης του του δικτύου φυσικού αέριου

ienergeia.gr
Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Η κρέμα ημέρας που επιλέγει για νεανικό δέρμα – Κοστίζει μόνο 5,5 ευρώ

Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Η κρέμα ημέρας που επιλέγει για νεανικό δέρμα – Κοστίζει μόνο 5,5 ευρώ

theissue.gr
Εύκολη συνταγή για υγιεινή τονοσαλάτα με χαμηλές θερμίδες και 20 γρ. πρωτεΐνης

Εύκολη συνταγή για υγιεινή τονοσαλάτα με χαμηλές θερμίδες και 20 γρ. πρωτεΐνης

healthstat.gr
Το λάθος που κάνεις όταν κοιμάσαι και σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Το λάθος που κάνεις όταν κοιμάσαι και σε κάνει να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

theissue.gr
Ακίνητα: Έρχονται αλλαγές στις επιδοτήσεις για εξοικονόμηση ενέργειας

Ακίνητα: Έρχονται αλλαγές στις επιδοτήσεις για εξοικονόμηση ενέργειας

ienergeia.gr
Νυχτερίδες: Γιατί τελικά κοιμούνται ανάποδα

Νυχτερίδες: Γιατί τελικά κοιμούνται ανάποδα

healthstat.gr
Πανδημία η καρδιακή ανεπάρκεια - Πόσους επηρεάζει στην Ελλάδα

Πανδημία η καρδιακή ανεπάρκεια - Πόσους επηρεάζει στην Ελλάδα

healthstat.gr
Αθηνά Οικονομάκου: Το εντυπωσιακό μονόπετρο που της έδωσε ο Μπρούνο Τσερέλα και το πολυτελέστατο ξενοδοχείο που έμειναν (Εικόνες)

Αθηνά Οικονομάκου: Το εντυπωσιακό μονόπετρο που της έδωσε ο Μπρούνο Τσερέλα και το πολυτελέστατο ξενοδοχείο που έμειναν (Εικόνες)

theissue.gr