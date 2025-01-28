ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Greece’s Tax Structure: A Heavy Burden on Low-Income Households

Greece’s Tax Structure: A Heavy Burden on Low-Income Households Φωτογραφία: PEXELS
In 2024, Greece collected €68.787 billion in total tax revenue, a €1.885 billion increase compared to €66.902 billion in 2023.

Greece’s reliance on indirect taxation was highlighted in 2024, with 38.3% of its tax revenue coming from Value Added Tax (VAT), compared to 34.88% generated from income tax. This heavy dependence on VAT—a proportional tax applied to consumption—places a disproportionate burden on low-income households, as it does not account for individuals' ability to pay. The structure has raised concerns about fairness in the country’s tax system.

In 2024, Greece collected €68.787 billion in total tax revenue, a €1.885 billion increase compared to €66.902 billion in 2023. The growth was driven primarily by stronger consumer spending, improved tax compliance, and more efficient administration by the tax authorities.

VAT proved to be the largest contributor to this growth, with revenues reaching €26.346 billion in 2024, up by €1.029 billion from €25.317 billion in 2023. Most of this increase stemmed from higher consumption of goods and services, which saw a surge of more than €1 billion. However, VAT revenue from petroleum and tobacco products showed slight declines.

Income tax revenue also rose slightly, amounting to €23.992 billion in 2024, an increase of €270 million compared to 2023. This was primarily fueled by corporate income tax, which grew by €221 million, reflecting increased business profits. Meanwhile, individual income tax revenue saw a marginal decline.

Excise taxes on consumption remained stable, recording a minor increase of €26 million, bringing total revenue in this category to €7.251 billion. Gains were driven by energy and tobacco product taxation, while other excise taxes showed little change.

Revenue from property taxes, including the widely discussed Unified Property Tax (ENFIA), edged up slightly, reaching €2.467 billion in 2024 compared to €2.433 billion in 2023. This improvement was attributed to more efficient tax collection practices and stabilization of property values.

Additionally, significant growth was observed in transfer revenues, which rose by €695 million, while the sale of goods and services brought in €112 million more than the previous year, totaling €4.048 billion.

