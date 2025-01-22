High Demand for Greece's Public Land Sale Initiative

Over 5,000 applications have been submitted through Greece's online platform designed for the purchase of encroached land owned by the state.

The initiative, overseen by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, launched on September 30, 2024, as part of the government’s digital services platform, gov.gr, enabling fully online submissions through secure login credentials.

The Greek government projects that total applications could reach 50,000, potentially generating over €500 million in revenue over the next five years. Initially available to applicants in regional areas, the platform was extended nationwide on November 1, 2024, including the greater Athens region of Attica, which now accounts for 80% of applications.

High-demand locations such as Ano Glyfada, Panorama Voula, and municipalities surrounding Mount Hymettus have emerged as hotspots for applications. While the program has sparked significant interest, the application process remains intricate, requiring extensive documentation, with property inspections potentially lasting several months.

The scheme is based on objective property values and includes provisions for vulnerable groups, large families, and individuals with disabilities. Applicants can opt for a lump-sum payment with a 10% discount or installment plans of up to 60 interest-free payments, with a minimum payment of €100. Eligibility criteria include continuous possession of the property for at least 30 years (with title) or 40 years (without title) and declaration of the property in Greece’s E9 tax filing system for at least five years prior to applying.