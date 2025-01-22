ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

High Demand for Greece's Public Land Sale Initiative

High Demand for Greece&#039;s Public Land Sale Initiative
Over 5,000 applications have been submitted through Greece's online platform designed for the purchase of encroached land owned by the state.

The initiative, overseen by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, launched on September 30, 2024, as part of the government’s digital services platform, gov.gr, enabling fully online submissions through secure login credentials.

The Greek government projects that total applications could reach 50,000, potentially generating over €500 million in revenue over the next five years. Initially available to applicants in regional areas, the platform was extended nationwide on November 1, 2024, including the greater Athens region of Attica, which now accounts for 80% of applications.

High-demand locations such as Ano Glyfada, Panorama Voula, and municipalities surrounding Mount Hymettus have emerged as hotspots for applications. While the program has sparked significant interest, the application process remains intricate, requiring extensive documentation, with property inspections potentially lasting several months.

The scheme is based on objective property values and includes provisions for vulnerable groups, large families, and individuals with disabilities. Applicants can opt for a lump-sum payment with a 10% discount or installment plans of up to 60 interest-free payments, with a minimum payment of €100. Eligibility criteria include continuous possession of the property for at least 30 years (with title) or 40 years (without title) and declaration of the property in Greece’s E9 tax filing system for at least five years prior to applying.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Χάος στα αποδυτήρια, παίκτες των Μπαρτσελόνα και Μπενφίκα πιάστηκαν στα χέρια»: Χωρίστηκαν από την αστυνομία!

«Χάος στα αποδυτήρια, παίκτες των Μπαρτσελόνα και Μπενφίκα πιάστηκαν στα χέρια»: Χωρίστηκαν από την αστυνομία!

Όλα τα γκολ της Τρίτης (21/01) στο Champions League, σε ένα video!

Όλα τα γκολ της Τρίτης (21/01) στο Champions League, σε ένα video!

Έρχονται αυξήσεις μισθών στο Δημόσιο

Έρχονται αυξήσεις μισθών στο Δημόσιο

Μια… Χανιώτισσα από τη Δανία: Η ιστορία της Camille

Μια… Χανιώτισσα από τη Δανία: Η ιστορία της Camille

Νταντάδες της γειτονιάς έρχονται σε όλη τη χώρα με μισθό 500 ευρώ

Νταντάδες της γειτονιάς έρχονται σε όλη τη χώρα με μισθό 500 ευρώ

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Σαρώνει η ακρίβεια – Πως μπορεί να την επιδεινώσουν οι πολιτικές Τραμπ

Σαρώνει η ακρίβεια – Πως μπορεί να την επιδεινώσουν οι πολιτικές Τραμπ

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Παυλίδης και άλλοι τρεις στον κόσμο: Ιστορικό το… ελληνικό χατ τρικ κόντρα στην Μπαρτσελόνα! (video)

Παυλίδης και άλλοι τρεις στον κόσμο: Ιστορικό το… ελληνικό χατ τρικ κόντρα στην Μπαρτσελόνα! (video)

Κρυφά μηνύματα στην «πρώτη» του Χάμιλτον με τη Ferrari: «Επτά παράθυρα και μία πόρτα;;;»

Κρυφά μηνύματα στην «πρώτη» του Χάμιλτον με τη Ferrari: «Επτά παράθυρα και μία πόρτα;;;»

Παντελόνια άνοιξη-καλοκαίρι 2025: Τα 7 πιο hot μοντέλα που θα φορέσουμε σύμφωνα με τις τάσεις της πασαρέλας

Παντελόνια άνοιξη-καλοκαίρι 2025: Τα 7 πιο hot μοντέλα που θα φορέσουμε σύμφωνα με τις τάσεις της πασαρέλας

Μελάνια Τραμπ: Το πανάκριβο designer καπέλο που φόρεσε στην ορκωμοσία του συζύγου της

Μελάνια Τραμπ: Το πανάκριβο designer καπέλο που φόρεσε στην ορκωμοσία του συζύγου της

Τι σχήμα νυχιών σου ταιριάζει, ανάλογα με τα δάχτυλά σου

Τι σχήμα νυχιών σου ταιριάζει, ανάλογα με τα δάχτυλά σου

Εύκολη συνταγή για σπιτική πίτσα του πενταλέπτου με λιγότερες θερμίδες

Εύκολη συνταγή για σπιτική πίτσα του πενταλέπτου με λιγότερες θερμίδες

Ο απλός τρόπος για να βλέπεις κρυφά stories στο Instagram χωρίς να σε καταλαβαίνουν

Ο απλός τρόπος για να βλέπεις κρυφά stories στο Instagram χωρίς να σε καταλαβαίνουν

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Prime Minister Calls Trump Era a Turning Point for Europe’s Strategic Awakening

Greek Prime Minister Calls Trump Era a Turning Point for Europe’s Strategic Awakening

News In English
Nearly Half of Greeks Dissatisfied with Government Performance, Cost of Living Tops Concerns

Nearly Half of Greeks Dissatisfied with Government Performance, Cost of Living Tops Concerns

News In English
Hellenic Court of Audit Uncovers Irregularities in Multimillion-Euro Contracts

Hellenic Court of Audit Uncovers Irregularities in Multimillion-Euro Contracts

News In English
Nikitas Kaklamanis Set to Secure Strong Majority in Greek Parliament Speaker Election

Nikitas Kaklamanis Set to Secure Strong Majority in Greek Parliament Speaker Election

News In English

NETWORK

Παντελόνια άνοιξη-καλοκαίρι 2025: Τα 7 πιο hot μοντέλα που θα φορέσουμε σύμφωνα με τις τάσεις της πασαρέλας

Παντελόνια άνοιξη-καλοκαίρι 2025: Τα 7 πιο hot μοντέλα που θα φορέσουμε σύμφωνα με τις τάσεις της πασαρέλας

theissue.gr
Μπάχαλο με την ηλεκτρονική συνταγογράφηση και επιθέσεις στους... γιατρούς

Μπάχαλο με την ηλεκτρονική συνταγογράφηση και επιθέσεις στους... γιατρούς

healthstat.gr
Εύκολη συνταγή για σπιτική πίτσα του πενταλέπτου με λιγότερες θερμίδες

Εύκολη συνταγή για σπιτική πίτσα του πενταλέπτου με λιγότερες θερμίδες

theissue.gr
Μαριαλένα Κυριακάκου στο HS: Μεταπνευμονοϊός και νόσηση στα παιδιά

Μαριαλένα Κυριακάκου στο HS: Μεταπνευμονοϊός και νόσηση στα παιδιά

healthstat.gr
Reformer Pilates: Κινητικότητα, ευελιξία και προπόνηση δύναμη

Reformer Pilates: Κινητικότητα, ευελιξία και προπόνηση δύναμη

healthstat.gr
Μελάνια Τραμπ: Το πανάκριβο designer καπέλο που φόρεσε στην ορκωμοσία του συζύγου της

Μελάνια Τραμπ: Το πανάκριβο designer καπέλο που φόρεσε στην ορκωμοσία του συζύγου της

theissue.gr
ΕΣΠΕΝ: Πυρά κατά ΔΕΔΔΗΕ για τις απώλειες δικτύου

ΕΣΠΕΝ: Πυρά κατά ΔΕΔΔΗΕ για τις απώλειες δικτύου

ienergeia.gr
Τι σχήμα νυχιών σου ταιριάζει, ανάλογα με τα δάχτυλά σου

Τι σχήμα νυχιών σου ταιριάζει, ανάλογα με τα δάχτυλά σου

theissue.gr