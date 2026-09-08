The figures present a mixed picture for an economy that has spent recent years growing faster than many of its European peers.

Greece’s economy expanded more slowly than the European Union and the eurozone in the second quarter of 2026, underscoring a loss of momentum even as the country continued to outperform much of Europe on an annual basis.

Seasonally adjusted Greek gross domestic product rose 0.3% from the first quarter, according to Eurostat data released Monday. That was half the eurozone’s 0.6% expansion and well below the 0.7% growth recorded across the EU.

The comparison looks more favorable over a longer horizon. Greece’s economy was 1.9% larger than in the second quarter of 2025, compared with annual growth of 1.2% in the eurozone and 1.4% across the EU.

The figures present a mixed picture for an economy that has spent recent years growing faster than many of its European peers. Greece continues to outperform the region on a year-over-year basis, but its latest quarterly reading suggests that the gap is narrowing as growth moderates.

The slowdown is visible in the recent trajectory of GDP. Greece’s economy expanded 0.6% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2025 and 0.7% in the fourth quarter, before growth slowed to 0.2% in the first three months of 2026. The second-quarter increase of 0.3% represents only a modest acceleration from that pace.

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Annual growth has also eased. The economy expanded 1.9% from a year earlier in the second quarter, down from 2% in the first quarter and 2.3% in the final three months of 2025.

Greece’s performance sits roughly in the middle of a European economy marked by unusually wide differences among member states. Ireland posted by far the strongest quarterly expansion, at 10.2%, followed by Slovenia at 1.8% and Lithuania at 1.7%. Austria was the only EU member state to record a contraction, with GDP declining 0.1%.

Several southern and eastern European economies also grew faster than Greece. Malta expanded 1.1% from the previous quarter and Poland 1%, while Cyprus and Portugal each grew 0.8%. Spain, Bulgaria and Latvia recorded growth of 0.7%.

Greece’s 0.3% quarterly expansion matched Germany, Denmark and Estonia. It nevertheless exceeded Italy’s 0.2% growth and France’s flat reading.

On a year-over-year basis, Greece compares more favorably with the eurozone’s biggest economies. Its 1.9% expansion was almost twice the 1% rates recorded in Germany and Italy and substantially stronger than France’s 0.5%.

But Greece continued to lag some of Europe’s faster-growing economies. Spain expanded 2.7% from a year earlier, Cyprus 3.3%, Lithuania and Poland 3.8% each and Slovenia 4.8%.

The more concerning signal came from the labor market.

Employment in Greece declined 0.4% from the previous quarter, the second-steepest fall among EU countries for which data were available. Only Finland performed worse, with employment falling 0.8%. Portugal recorded the strongest increase, at 1%, followed by the Czech Republic and Malta, both at 0.9%.

The contrast with the broader European labor market was notable. Employment increased 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in both the eurozone and the EU during the second quarter.

Compared with a year earlier, employment in Greece remained marginally higher, rising 0.1%. That was well below the 0.5% increase recorded across the eurozone and the 0.4% gain in the EU.