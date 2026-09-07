The agreement also includes an option for maintenance services lasting as long as five years, with a budget of €1.715 million before value-added tax.

Greece is upgrading the technological capabilities of the police units on the front line of financial-crime investigations, investing in a new digital platform designed to help authorities connect disparate financial and communications data and follow increasingly complex money trails.

The Hellenic Police has signed a €3.97 million ($4.7 million) contract with Greek information-technology company Cosmos Business Systems for the development of an integrated digital environment for managing and investigating financial-crime cases, alongside the procurement of specialized data-analysis tools.

The agreement also includes an option for maintenance services lasting as long as five years, with a budget of €1.715 million before value-added tax. The core project will be financed 75% by European Union funds through the bloc’s 2021-27 Internal Security Fund, with Greece providing the remaining 25%.

At the center of the project is an integrated information system that will allow specialized police units to register, assess, cross-reference and manage both cases already under investigation and complaints submitted to the authorities. The platform is also expected to connect with information systems operated by other public agencies and to offer investigators remote access through mobile devices.

The investment reflects a broader challenge confronting law-enforcement agencies as financial crime becomes more digitally sophisticated. Investigators increasingly have to piece together information scattered across bank accounts, electronic payment systems, telecommunications records and cryptocurrency networks, often involving large volumes of data that are difficult to analyze through conventional methods.

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The new system is intended to move beyond basic case management. A significant part of the project is focused on processing large datasets and identifying relationships that could prove critical in complex financial investigations.

Under the contract, police units will receive specialized software capable of analyzing data from bank transactions and telephone calls. Investigators will also gain tools for examining cryptocurrency transactions and mapping electronic banking activity, expanding their ability to trace the movement of funds when financial flows stretch across different digital environments.

Cryptocurrency analysis is an increasingly important component of financial investigations because transactions can move rapidly across multiple wallets, exchanges and jurisdictions. The technology being acquired by the Greek authorities is intended to help investigators reconstruct those flows and combine them with information obtained from more traditional financial channels.

The project will also provide tools for processing and organizing records generated through legally authorized communications surveillance. The aim is to bring different categories of investigative information into a common analytical environment, allowing investigators to organize and evaluate evidence more efficiently and identify connections that might otherwise remain hidden.