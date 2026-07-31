Only Romania performed worse, though Bulgaria and Hungary followed Greece, both at 39.1%.

Greece may be one of Europe’s most recognizable vacation destinations, but for nearly half of its own residents, taking a holiday remains financially out of reach.

About 46.6% of Greeks aged 16 and older said they couldn’t afford a one - week vacation away from home in 2025, according to Eurostat data.

That was the second-highest rate in the European Union, behind Romania, where 61.4% reported the same constraint.

The figures highlight an uncomfortable divide in a country whose economy relies heavily on tourism and which has enjoyed a strong recovery from its decade-long debt crisis. Millions of foreign visitors arrive each year for Greece’s islands, beaches and historic sites, while a large share of Greek households struggle to finance even a modest break.

Only Romania performed worse. Bulgaria and Hungary followed Greece, both at 39.1%. At the other end of the spectrum, just 10.6% of people in Luxembourg said they couldn’t afford a week away, compared with 12.4% in Sweden and 12.8% in the Netherlands.

Across the EU, 27.5% of residents said they lacked the financial means for a week-long vacation in 2025. That was up half a percentage point from 2024, though still 7.7 percentage points below the level recorded a decade earlier.

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Separate data from Greece’s national statistics agency point to the same financial pressures. Among Greeks who didn’t take a personal trip, 56.4% cited economic reasons, by far the most common explanation. Health and mobility problems and a lack of time because of work followed.

Travel patterns also suggest Greek households are adapting rather than abandoning vacations altogether. Trips lasting one to three nights increased 26.7%, while journeys of 15 nights or longer rose just 1.6%. Free accommodation, including stays with relatives or in privately owned homes, also remains important.

The contrast is particularly striking because tourism has become a symbol of Greece’s economic rebound. Record visitor numbers and rising tourism receipts have helped support growth and employment.