The new framework focuses primarily on proving and maintaining permanent resident abroad status, which is the key requirement for receiving a military service deferment.

A new ministerial decision published in Greece’s Government Gazette introduces a stricter and more structured process for Greek citizens living abroad who seek to obtain or maintain a deferment from mandatory military service.

The new framework focuses primarily on proving and maintaining permanent resident abroad status, which is the key requirement for receiving a military service deferment. The process now begins at the Greek consulate responsible for the individual’s last place of residence abroad, where the applicant must request a certificate confirming permanent residence outside Greece. This document is now the central requirement for all military service deferment procedures.

Authorities emphasize that the burden of proof lies entirely with the applicant. Individuals must submit official documents such as passports, certificates from public authorities, employer confirmations, insurance or educational institution records, and utility bills. Personal declarations from the individual or relatives are no longer accepted as evidence. The process is therefore based strictly on official and verifiable documentation.

Once the documents are submitted, the consulate examines whether the legal requirements are met before issuing the certificate. The document must follow a specific administrative format and include official seals, protocol numbers, signatures, and proof of consular fee payment. If any of these elements are missing, Greek military recruitment authorities will reject the certificate.

After obtaining the certificate, the individual must submit it to the competent military recruitment office in Greece in order to receive a deferment as a permanent resident abroad. The deferment is directly linked to maintaining this status and is not considered permanent. It remains valid only as long as the individual continues to meet the requirements.

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The decision also clarifies rules regarding minors and parents when permanent residence abroad status depends on parental custody and cohabitation abroad. Authorities will only examine the parent who actually exercises custody and lives with the child abroad, rather than automatically considering both parents.

Maintaining the deferment is another critical part of the new system. Individuals who already have a deferment must submit a new certificate from the consulate before the date their deferment would expire.

This certificate must confirm whether they still qualify as permanent residents abroad. The responsibility to submit the document on time lies entirely with the individual.

If the certificate is not submitted within the deadline, the deferment is automatically interrupted. The individual will then be scheduled for military enlistment with the next available intake and will also face an additional six months of military service as a penalty. The same penalty applies if the certificate shows that the individual had already lost permanent resident status earlier.

However, the decision does allow for correction of mistakes. If someone loses their deferment because they failed to submit the certificate on time, they may apply again for a deferment if they still meet the requirements. The additional six-month service obligation can also be cancelled if proof of continued residence abroad is submitted before the enlistment date.

The new rules also introduce checks initiated by consulates themselves. If a consulate believes that someone who received a deferment may no longer qualify as a permanent resident abroad, it must launch an investigation and request supporting documents within two months. If the individual cannot be located or fails to provide the documents, they are considered to have lost their status and Greek military authorities are informed so that enlistment procedures can begin.

Special provisions are included for individuals born and raised abroad. In these cases, certain parental residency requirements are not examined until the individual turns 15, provided they have not spent more than six months in Greece in any single year.