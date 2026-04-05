Newly published documents are raising fresh questions about the relationship between Greek state institutions and Intellexa, the surveillance technology company at the center of the Predator spyware scandal that has shaken Greek politics and drawn international scrutiny over the past several years.

According to the report, the documents show attempts to include Intellexa in publicly funded technology and security programs involving several Greek state entities, including the Security Studies Center of the Hellenic Police, the National Intelligence Service’s Center for Technological Support, Development and Innovation, and the General Secretariat for Research and Innovation. The revelations also bring back into focus the role of businessman Giannis Lavranos, who has been convicted in connection with the Predator spyware case, as well as Intellexa executives Merom Harpaz and Rotem Farkash. The report appears to support the claim of Intellexa founder Tal Dilian that his company worked only with government agencies, a claim that puts additional pressure on the Greek government, which has repeatedly denied any relationship with the company or the use of Predator spyware.

At the center of the plan was a project called the Predictive Intelligence Cluster, a collaboration between eleven technology companies aimed at developing tools for big data analysis, artificial intelligence, and predictive modeling. The stated goal was to create systems capable of forecasting events such as crime patterns, migration flows, and natural disasters, with funding expected to come from European Union innovation programs worth around €3 million.

According to the documents, Intellexa—an Israeli-linked company known primarily for surveillance and spyware technologies—was included in the consortium and was expected to contribute expertise in image and audio analysis as well as data processing systems. This description contrasts sharply with later court findings that Intellexa’s core business activities were related exclusively to spyware, including the Predator surveillance software used to target journalists, politicians, and business figures in multiple countries.

A preliminary cooperation agreement between the consortium and the Security Studies Center was signed on March 26, 2021, formally including Intellexa in the project proposal. The program was being prepared for approval and funding through Greece’s research and innovation funding mechanisms, which are partly financed by EU funds.

The documents and reporting also bring several key figures connected to Intellexa into focus, including businessman Giannis Lavranos, who has been convicted in connection with the Predator spyware case in Greece. According to the report, Lavranos participated in meetings with consortium members and Intellexa executives to determine how the company would be formally integrated into the project and how its participation would be funded.

Intellexa executives Merom Harpaz and Rotem Farkash were also reportedly involved in these discussions. The meetings allegedly focused on defining what role Intellexa would officially appear to have within the research cluster, suggesting an effort to position the company within a publicly funded technology framework despite its known involvement in surveillance software.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Some of these meetings allegedly took place in offices in Agia Paraskevi, a suburb of Athens, where a technology center operated by Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) was located. According to a court ruling referenced in the report, the same building was allegedly used by operators of the Predator spyware system. Witness testimony cited in the report even describes demonstrations of the surveillance system in that location.

During the same period, the consortium reportedly signed a cooperation agreement with the intelligence service’s technology center, linking the research project to cybersecurity and information technology initiatives connected to state agencies. The report also claims there was strong political interest in advancing the technology cluster and securing funding for it.

The project ultimately never received funding. According to individuals familiar with the situation, the plan stalled as the wiretapping scandal began to emerge publicly and Intellexa’s role in spyware operations became increasingly controversial. There were also reportedly internal objections within the Security Studies Center about the project.

The revelations also feed into the recent dispute between Intellexa founder Tal Dilian—who has himself been convicted in connection with the Predator spyware case—and the Greek government. Dilian has consistently argued that Intellexa sold its surveillance technology exclusively to government agencies and never to private individuals, suggesting that any use of Predator within Greece would necessarily have involved state authorities. The Greek government, however, has repeatedly denied any connection to the procurement, operation, or use of Predator spyware. The latest documents reveal additional information about interactions, meetings, and collaboration between Intellexa and institutions connected to the state, further challenging the government’s repeated assertions of no involvement.