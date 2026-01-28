New Democracy remains the leading political force in Greece with 26.9%, according to a nationwide opinion poll conducted by Interview for Politic between January 22 and 26.

While the governing party has slightly improved its standing at the start of the year, the survey indicates no fundamental shift in the broader political landscape.

A striking feature of the findings is the persistently high share of undecided voters, which stands at 16.7%. The centre-left PASOK retains second place, strengthening its position to 12.7%.

Smaller parties continue to fragment the electoral map. Freedom Sailing places third with 6.3%, followed by the nationalist Greek Solution at 5.4% and the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) at 5.0%. MeRA25 polls at 3.5%, Voice of Reason at 3.4%, and SYRIZA—once a dominant force in Greek politics—falls to 3.0%. The Democracy Movement registers 2.7%, NIKI 2.0%, and New Left 1.0%. Notably, the category labelled “other party” reaches 11.4%, a level seen by analysts as a clear sign of voter fatigue and growing distance from established political choices.

When respondents were asked whom they trust most to govern the country, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ranked first with 31.7%. However, this lead is narrowly matched by the option “no one,” chosen by 31.2% of those surveyed, underscoring widespread scepticism toward the political system as a whole. PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis follows at a considerable distance with 9.7%, while Zoe Konstantopoulou receives 6.6% and Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos 5.1%. Support levels are significantly lower for SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis (3.7%), Communist Party leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas (3.1%) and SYRIZA parliamentary leader Sokratis Famellos (2.0%).

The poll also explores public attitudes toward Maria Karystianou, a public figure who has recently been the subject of intense debate. Asked whether she is ready to enter active politics, seven in ten respondents say she is “little or not at all ready,” while 27% consider her “fairly or very ready.” A small minority say they are unsure.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Two additional questions were asked after a high-profile interview by Karystianou that triggered widespread discussion, particularly over her views on abortion. The findings suggest that the interview primarily affected perceptions of her public image rather than her electoral potential. Nearly half of respondents (48%) say their view of her has worsened compared with a few days earlier, 37% say it remains unchanged, and 14% say it has improved. Despite this shift in image, potential voting behaviour remains largely stable. Those saying it is “very likely” they would switch their vote in favour of a hypothetical party led by Karystianou stands at 14.5% before the interview and 13.8% after it. Overall, 37% say they might consider changing their vote in favour of such a party.

Respondents were also asked whether either Maria Karystianou or former prime minister Alexis Tsipras could defeat Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a general election. A majority of 53% say neither could. Karystianou nevertheless records 34%, more than double the 13% attributed to Tsipras.

The survey paints a similarly bleak picture for Tsipras’s ongoing political rebranding. Almost half of respondents describe it as indifferent, while a further 35% believe it is progressing worse than originally planned. Only 14% say it is going well. This assessment is reflected in voting intentions: 74.5% say it is not at all likely they would shift their support to a Tsipras-led party, while just 9.9% say they would be very likely to do so. In total, 24.5% say they are at least somewhat open to changing their vote in favour of a party led by the former prime minister.