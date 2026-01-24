The Greek system will initially rely on two separate camera networks.

Smart traffic cameras are set to become fully operational across parts of Greece starting on Monday, January 26, 2026, according to exclusive reporting by carandmotor.gr. The system will begin issuing fines to vehicle owners whose cars are recorded committing traffic violations, in a move authorities say is aimed squarely at improving road safety rather than generating revenue.

The launch follows months of preparation and was recently confirmed by Greece’s Minister of Digital Governance, Dimitris Papastergiou, in a televised interview. He emphasized that the initiative’s primary goal is to reduce road accidents and fatalities, which remain a major concern in the country. According to the minister, the success of the system would ideally be measured not by the amount of money collected, but by a noticeable improvement in driver behavior.

In line with that philosophy, the cameras have been installed in clearly visible locations, and their exact positions have been made publicly available. Officials argue that transparency is key to prevention, encouraging drivers to comply with traffic regulations rather than punishing them unexpectedly.

The system will initially rely on two separate camera networks. The first consists of eight «smart» cameras with advanced capabilities, able to detect a range of violations such as speeding, failure to wear a seatbelt or helmet, and illegal use of mobile phones while driving. Alongside these, a much larger network operated by the regional authority of Attica, which covers the wider Athens metropolitan area, is being rolled out. This regional network will eventually include 388 cameras, focused exclusively on detecting vehicles that run red lights, with full installation expected by June.

During the first phase, drivers found to be in violation will be notified through a pilot digital platform operated by the traffic police in Attica. Offenders will receive a text message on their mobile phone informing them that a violation has been recorded. By around Easter, a unified national platform is expected to be completed, allowing drivers to log in and view video footage of the incident that led to the fine. Until that system is fully operational, those who have not registered a mobile phone number will continue to receive notifications by traditional mail.

Greek authorities insist that the broader objective is cultural rather than punitive: to encourage safer driving habits, reduce dangerous behavior at intersections and on busy roads, and ultimately save lives.