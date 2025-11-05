The government promises a revised roadmap, consultation with local leaders and assurances that no community will be left without service.

A day after the shock resignation of Hellenic Post (ELTA) chief executive Grigoris Sklikas sparked a political storm in Athens, the Greek government faces a challenge familiar across Europe: how to modernize a legacy postal service in freefall without alienating voters who still depend on it.

Sklikas stepped down amid fierce backlash over a plan to close more than 200 post offices nationwide, particularly in rural regions. His departure prompted immediate criticism from the opposition, accusations of government weakness from within the ruling party, and a scramble by ministers to insist that reform will continue even if the man tasked with carrying it out will not.

For now, the government maintains the closures will proceed after a period of consultation. Officials argue the universal-service model built around letters is no longer financially viable in an age where 90% of postal activity involves home delivery and digital communication has replaced traditional mail. They insist jobs will be protected and that ELTA is not being dismantled but modernised — a state institution catching up with technological reality rather than shrinking into irrelevance.

Yet the political turbulence suggests the path ahead may be fraught. Greece has long struggled to transform state-linked enterprises without triggering public resistance or internal party revolt. The ELTA controversy exposes a familiar pattern: ambitious reform plans announced with confidence, followed by hesitancy when implementation meets local political pressure. It raises the question of whether any government in Athens can execute deep public-sector restructuring while maintaining support in towns that view a post office not as a business unit but a social lifeline.

The debate now turns to what the next leadership of ELTA can realistically deliver — and whether Greece can follow models that have succeeded elsewhere. Analysts point to Germany’s Deutsche Post as the archetype: a once traditional postal operator that became a global logistics powerhouse. The transformation was not achieved through cuts alone, but through a coherent long-term strategy combining automation, digital investment, measured downsizing and international expansion. Crucially, the German state acted as a strategic shareholder while delegating operational authority to professional management and ensuring political interference did not derail execution.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Greece’s experience so far could not be more different. ELTA has swung in recent years between visions of revival and warnings of collapse, without the kind of consistent governance, investment and institutional discipline seen in Germany. Growthfund — Greece’s state asset holding company — has promised a modernization agenda, but its shifting priorities and the abrupt resignation of its chosen executive raise legitimate questions about its ability to drive long-term transformation.

The lesson from Germany is not that public post offices should be preserved at all costs, nor that cuts alone guarantee survival. It is that success requires clarity: a stable plan, governance insulated from daily politics, professional execution and a commitment to invest for the future rather than simply manage decline. Greece now stands at a crossroads between those two trajectories.

The coming weeks will test whether Athens can move beyond the familiar cycle of announcement, backlash and retreat — and whether ELTA can evolve into a modern logistics network rather than remain a symbol of the country’s struggle to reform the public sector in the digital age. The government promises a revised roadmap, consultation with local leaders and assurances that no community will be left without service. The credibility of those assurances, and the next steps taken by ELTA’s new leadership, will determine whether this crisis becomes a turning point or just another stalled reform in a country that cannot afford many more.