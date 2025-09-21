Greece’s appetite for luxury cars is accelerating, with more and more supercars and high-end SUVs making their way onto the country’s roads.

In recent months, hundreds of wealthy buyers have invested staggering sums—ranging from €150,000 to as much as €600,000—on brands like Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce, underscoring a booming market for sports and prestige vehicles in a country better known for economic austerity than automotive extravagance.

Data from the Hellenic Association of Motor Vehicle Importers-Representatives (SEAA) shows that between January and August 2025, luxury car sales surged, with Porsche models in particular dominating the scene. The Panamera, with a starting price of €170,000, found 19 new owners in just eight months, while Bentley added to its Greek following with sales of the Flying Spur, priced around €280,000, and the Bentayga SUV, costing well over €200,000. Across the same period, 505 luxury SUVs were registered, including more than one hundred Porsche Cayennes, most priced between €120,000 and €140,000.

Even more exclusive sales were recorded. A single Ferrari 296 GTS, costing more than €350,000, was delivered to a Greek customer, while Rolls-Royce placed one Cullinan SUV on the market at €600,000. Lamborghini also had success, with three Urus models registered. Demand has not been limited to new cars: industry insiders report rising interest in used luxury vehicles as well. Dealers note, however, that many potential buyers fail to meet tax requirements or attempt to pay exclusively in cash, which complicates transactions. Some purchases, valued at up to €150,000, have reportedly been arranged under multiple co-owners to sidestep fiscal red tape.

Overall, the Greek car market is showing modest growth. According to official statistics, 15,490 vehicles—both new and imported used—were registered in August 2025, a 0.3 percent increase compared to the same month in 2024. Of those, 8,192 were brand-new cars, representing a 0.5 percent year-on-year rise. Perhaps most strikingly, one in two new cars sold today in Greece is now a hybrid, signaling not just a fascination with luxury, but also a shift toward more environmentally conscious choices.