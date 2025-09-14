The PASOK leader accused the government of using inflation and high prices as a political tool.

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis has set his sights on dislodging Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and New Democracy from power, insisting that political change in Greece requires the ruling party’s defeat. Speaking at the Thessaloniki International Fair on Sunday, Androulakis argued that even a narrow win would mark a turning point.

“If PASOK finishes ahead of New Democracy by just one vote, it will give us the mandate to do things differently,” he declared. “Imagine what a third Mitsotakis term would mean.”

Androulakis presented his party’s economic and social program as a credible alternative, emphasizing policies for health and education, which he said had been neglected.

He rejected criticism that his plans amounted to unrealistic spending promises, pointing to detailed costings for measures such as a thirteenth pension payment and support for vulnerable groups.

“We came here with great care for the country’s fiscal balance,” he stressed, while insisting that PASOK’s approach would confront entrenched interests and curb profiteering, particularly in the energy and retail sectors.

“This is not growth. Look at the billions cartels pocketed compared to the fines imposed. The government acts as a traffic warden for vested interests.”

On potential coalitions, Androulakis said he was open to cooperation on specific policy issues but rejected the idea of backroom deals. He was also quick to distinguish himself from both Mitsotakis and former prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

“Don’t put me in the same basket with them,” he said. “Citizens know who achieves results through hard work and who relies on populism, division, and vested interests.”

Androulakis also addressed foreign policy, particularly the war in Gaza. While affirming Greece’s strategic partnership with Israel, he condemned what he called state terrorism.

“Just as we condemned Hamas’ attack, we also condemn a state that kills innocents. The Israeli Prime Minister should answer before The Hague for crimes against humanity,” he said.

Asked about PASOK’s relatively weak standing in opinion polls, Androulakis insisted that politics often produces surprises and that his responsibility was to present a program offering perspective and hope. “I have done that, and now I await the people’s response,” he said.

He criticized the government’s claim of strong economic performance, noting that half of foreign investment is concentrated in real estate and acquisitions rather than productive sectors. “Where is this heading? If you want a golden visa, bring productive investment,” he argued.

He also pledged tighter regulation of the debt market, promising mandatory participation of creditors in restructuring schemes to protect households and small businesses.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis dismissed Androulakis’ proposals as vague and undercosted, accusing him of dodging questions about how he would fund his promises.

“The country has paid dearly for half-baked programs and even more dearly for politicians who spoke into thin air,” Marinakis said, contrasting PASOK’s platform with Mitsotakis’ recently announced €1.76 billion tax reform.

“Expenditure promises without clear costings are nothing more than another ‘Thessaloniki program’—only this time painted green.”