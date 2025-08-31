Games
Greece’s ferry industry struggles as soaring costs drive passengers away

Greece's ferry industry struggles as soaring costs drive passengers away
The impact of inflation is being felt on two fronts.

Greece’s ferry sector is facing one of its most challenging seasons in recent years, as rising ticket prices and the soaring cost of accommodation on the islands drive travelers away.

What was once considered the most accessible way to reach the Aegean is becoming prohibitively expensive for many, with both passengers and car traffic showing a steady decline.

According to data from the Ministry of Shipping, passenger numbers between January and July 2025 fell by 3.5 percent compared to the same period last year, while the number of cars transported dropped by almost 9 percent.

Freight traffic remained flat, a sign that demand across the sector has effectively stalled. Even a small summer recovery—an increase of just 1.7 percent, or about 27,600 passengers between July 1 and August 24—was far too modest to make up for earlier losses.

The impact of inflation is being felt on two fronts. Ticket prices have risen steadily, driven by higher fuel costs and mounting operating expenses, making sea travel less affordable for ordinary travelers. At the same time, the cost of staying on the islands has jumped significantly this year, discouraging visitors from planning longer holidays.

Many are opting instead for shorter trips, mainland destinations, or even vacations abroad, where overall costs can be lower.

This trend is especially difficult for conventional ferries, which operate year-round and serve island communities even during the low season. For more than half the year, these routes run at a loss, with demand too weak to cover operating costs.

High-speed vessels, in contrast, only operate during the summer, concentrating their business at the height of the tourist season.

