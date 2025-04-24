Games
Young Greek Entrepreneurs Showcase Innovation on a Global Stage

Each team showcased their products at specially designed booths, offering visitors a glimpse into the creativity and determination of Greece’s next generation of entrepreneurs.

More than 1,500 high school students from across Greece stepped into the entrepreneurial spotlight this spring, presenting their own startup ventures at the annual Student Trade Fairs in Athens and Thessaloniki.

Organized by Junior Achievement Greece, the events are part of the global JA Company Program 2025, which challenges teens aged 15 to 18 to transform ideas into fully formed businesses within just a few months.

With the support of teachers and volunteer business mentors, the students developed a wide range of projects, from mobile apps and smart tech gadgets to sustainable snacks and services promoting education, culture, and environmental awareness.

Eleven student businesses received awards for their standout ideas, but the event’s broader goal was to cultivate entrepreneurial thinking and real-world skills. The program aims to instill lifelong capabilities such as critical thinking, creativity, teamwork, and decision-making.

This year also marks a milestone for Junior Achievement Greece, which is celebrating 20 years of educational impact. To honor the occasion, the organization will host the prestigious JA Europe Gen-E Festival in Athens for the first time, from July 1–3, 2025.

The pan-European competition brings together top young entrepreneurs from across the continent.

