Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

«Child Penalty»: How Motherhood Hinders Women’s Careers in Greece

Image of By Thanasis Koukakis By Thanasis Koukakis
«Child Penalty»: How Motherhood Hinders Women’s Careers in Greece Φωτογραφία: UNSPLASH
Among European countries, Greece stands out as one of the places where having a child is particularly detrimental to a woman’s professional trajectory.

The birth of a first child has a profound and lasting impact on women’s employment in Greece, according to a new report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The study shines a spotlight on what economists refer to as the «child penalty» — the long-term professional setback women face after becoming mothers.

Drawing on data from the international Child Penalty Atlas, the report finds that Greek women experience a sharp and sustained drop in employment immediately following the birth of their first child. In contrast, men’s employment rates remain virtually unchanged during the same period. The IMF notes that this penalty is not short-lived: it persists over time, contributing to a permanent gender gap in the labor market. The consequences are wide-ranging, affecting not only individual women’s income and career prospects but also the broader economy.

Among European countries, Greece stands out as one of the places where having a child is particularly detrimental to a woman’s professional trajectory. A major factor behind this trend is the limited access to affordable, quality childcare. More than 70% of children under the age of three in Greece are not enrolled in any form of formal early education or care — a figure significantly above the Eurozone average. This childcare gap makes it extremely difficult for mothers to return to work after childbirth, leading many to withdraw from the labor force altogether.

The IMF also points to structural issues within Greece’s tax and welfare systems, which fail to support dual-income households effectively. In addition, deep-seated cultural attitudes still tend to view caregiving as primarily a woman’s responsibility. Parental leave policies, especially for fathers and the self-employed, are limited in both duration and flexibility, further reinforcing the unequal distribution of care work within families.

To reverse these trends, the IMF recommends a series of targeted reforms aimed at removing barriers to women’s employment. These include expanding early childhood care facilities, extending and redesigning parental leave to better include fathers, improving tax incentives for secondary earners (who are typically women), and offering tailored benefits linked to workforce reentry and educational opportunities.

The report concludes that if Greece were to effectively address these childcare and structural challenges, it could increase national employment by around 3%, primarily by enabling more women to enter and remain in the workforce.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κατάργηση ΕΝΦΙΑ, 13η σύνταξη, τεκμήρια και φορολογικοί συντελεστές στο πακέτο «παροχών»

Κατάργηση ΕΝΦΙΑ, 13η σύνταξη, τεκμήρια και φορολογικοί συντελεστές στο πακέτο «παροχών»

Σάκης Αρναούτογλου: Η τάση για τον καιρό το Πάσχα και τη Μεγάλη Εβδομάδα

Σάκης Αρναούτογλου: Η τάση για τον καιρό το Πάσχα και τη Μεγάλη Εβδομάδα

Επίδομα παιδιού Α21: Έρχονται νέα μηνύματά για την προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Επίδομα παιδιού Α21: Έρχονται νέα μηνύματά για την προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Ενοικίαση αυτοκινήτου για διακοπές; Μάθε γιατί η Abbycar είναι η μοναδική επιλογή!

Ενοικίαση αυτοκινήτου για διακοπές; Μάθε γιατί η Abbycar είναι η μοναδική επιλογή!

Τι θέλουν πραγματικά οι εργαζόμενοι σήμερα;

Τι θέλουν πραγματικά οι εργαζόμενοι σήμερα;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Ένας επαγγελματικός προορισμός με καρδιά και ψυχή

Θεσσαλονίκη: Ένας επαγγελματικός προορισμός με καρδιά και ψυχή

Η ηλικία που αδιαθέτησες για πρώτη φορά μπορεί να «προβλέψει» πόσο θα ζήσεις

Η ηλικία που αδιαθέτησες για πρώτη φορά μπορεί να «προβλέψει» πόσο θα ζήσεις

Πανσέληνος Απριλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Πανσέληνος Απριλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Μαρία Μπακοδήμου: Το πρόβλημα που αντιμετωπίζει με την υγεία της

Μαρία Μπακοδήμου: Το πρόβλημα που αντιμετωπίζει με την υγεία της

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece’s Economic Policy Hits Repeat: Familiar Promises, Little Delivery

Greece’s Economic Policy Hits Repeat: Familiar Promises, Little Delivery

News In English
IMF Sees Improved Sustainability of Greek Debt, But Challenges Persist

IMF Sees Improved Sustainability of Greek Debt, But Challenges Persist

News In English
Justice System Reforms Could Unlock Investment and Productivity Gains in Greece

Justice System Reforms Could Unlock Investment and Productivity Gains in Greece

News In English
IMF Urges Greece to Stay the Course on Reforms as Economy Gains Momentum

IMF Urges Greece to Stay the Course on Reforms as Economy Gains Momentum

News In English

NETWORK

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

theissue.gr
Ηλεκτρικό σύστημα: Επιτυχημένο crash test ετοιμότητας για την αποτροπή black out ενόψει Πάσχα

Ηλεκτρικό σύστημα: Επιτυχημένο crash test ετοιμότητας για την αποτροπή black out ενόψει Πάσχα

ienergeia.gr
Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

theissue.gr
Η ηλικία που αδιαθέτησες για πρώτη φορά μπορεί να «προβλέψει» πόσο θα ζήσεις

Η ηλικία που αδιαθέτησες για πρώτη φορά μπορεί να «προβλέψει» πόσο θα ζήσεις

theissue.gr
Πανσέληνος Απριλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Πανσέληνος Απριλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

theissue.gr
1 στους 3 ανάπηρους δυσκολεύονται να λάβουν τις υπηρεσίες υγείας που χρειάστηκαν

1 στους 3 ανάπηρους δυσκολεύονται να λάβουν τις υπηρεσίες υγείας που χρειάστηκαν

healthstat.gr
Κυμαινόμενα τιμολόγια: Κάτω από τον ευρωπαϊκό μέσο όρο τον Μάρτιο, αλλά ακριβά με βάση την αγοραστική δύναμη

Κυμαινόμενα τιμολόγια: Κάτω από τον ευρωπαϊκό μέσο όρο τον Μάρτιο, αλλά ακριβά με βάση την αγοραστική δύναμη

ienergeia.gr
Από τον λιγνίτη στην καθαρή ενέργεια – Οι ενεργειακές επενδύσεις της ΔΕΗ στη Δυτική Μακεδονία

Από τον λιγνίτη στην καθαρή ενέργεια – Οι ενεργειακές επενδύσεις της ΔΕΗ στη Δυτική Μακεδονία

ienergeia.gr