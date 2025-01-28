TERNA Energy and Motor Oil to Build Greece's First Offshore Wind Farm

The project is more than just a technical achievement; it symbolizes Greece’s commitment to clean energy while promising economic benefits for both the national and local economies.

Motor Oil and TERNA Energy have joined forces to develop Greece’s first offshore wind farm (OWF), marking a pivotal step in the country’s transition to renewable energy. The project, located in the Aegean Sea south of Alexandroupolis, will deliver 400 MW of capacity and is expected to be completed by the end of the decade.

Motor Oil, through its subsidiary Motor Oil Renewable Energy (MORE), has acquired a 50% stake in "Aeoliki Provata Traianoupolis," a subsidiary of TERNA Energy. This entity holds the development rights for the pilot offshore wind farm, which is part of Greece’s National Offshore Wind Development Program.

The project is more than just a technical achievement; it symbolizes Greece’s commitment to clean energy while promising economic benefits for both the national and local economies. It also aims to demonstrate the compatibility of offshore wind farms with other key industries such as tourism and maritime navigation.

Motor Oil and TERNA Energy have a history of successful partnerships, including their ongoing construction of a natural gas-fueled combined cycle power plant in Komotini. Their latest collaboration further solidifies their leadership in Greece’s energy transition, focusing on clean and sustainable energy production.

The Alexandroupolis offshore wind farm will also connect with broader regional energy plans. Recently, Greece’s Public Power Corporation (PPC) entered the Alexandroupolis offshore wind market by acquiring a nearby 216 MW project. PPC, Motor Oil, and TERNA Energy are reportedly in discussions to coordinate their projects, with plans to collectively develop up to 600 MW in total capacity in the region.