Global betting and gaming group Entain plc has expanded its corporate presence in Greece through the establishment of a new subsidiary, Entain Greece Single-Member PC.

The newly incorporated company has been set up as a single-member private company with an initial share capital of €100, fully funded by its parent entity, Bwin Holdings Malta Limited, which owns all corporate shares.

The move marks a further step in Entain’s strategic consolidation of its operations in the Greek market. Rather than focusing directly on betting activities, the new entity will concentrate on administrative, operational and support functions for the wider group.

According to its registered business scope, Entain Greece will provide office administration and back-office support services, while also engaging in data processing, cloud and hosting infrastructure services, advertising and marketing operations, market research, legal support and call center activities.

Entain plc, formerly known as GVC Holdings, is one of the world’s largest operators in the sports betting and online gaming sector. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100. Its international portfolio includes brands such as bwin, Coral, Ladbrokes, PartyPoker and Sportingbet.

The management and legal representation of Entain Greece has been assigned to Giannis Kapodistrias and Gregory Sebastian Kofman.