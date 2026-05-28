Europe’s effort to create a single corporate framework for startups is rapidly emerging as one of Brussels’ most closely watched competitiveness projects — and few countries may stand to benefit more than Greece.

The proposed “EU Inc.” regime would allow startups to operate under a unified European corporate structure instead of navigating 27 separate national legal systems, an obstacle long blamed for weakening Europe’s ability to compete with the U.S. and China in technology and innovation. For smaller economies on the bloc’s periphery, the initiative is increasingly viewed as a test of whether Europe can finally build a genuinely integrated startup market. For Greece, the stakes are unusually high.

More than a decade after the country’s sovereign debt crisis pushed its economy to the brink, Greece has gradually rebuilt its fiscal credibility and reintroduced itself to international investors as a stable growth story in Southeast Europe. Alongside the recovery has come the emergence of a growing technology sector. Athens, once largely absent from Europe’s startup map, has begun attracting international venture capital, while Greek startups in fintech, shipping technology, green energy and artificial intelligence are gaining visibility well beyond the domestic market.Yet many of those companies still choose to leave.

Greek founders frequently relocate their headquarters to jurisdictions such as the Netherlands, Ireland or the U.K., seeking more predictable corporate governance structures, investor-friendly legal frameworks and easier access to international capital markets. Despite years of reforms and digital modernization efforts, businesses in Greece continue to face bureaucratic fragmentation, legal complexity and regulatory delays that can make scaling across Europe expensive and cumbersome.

That is precisely the problem Brussels says EU Inc. is designed to address. Under the proposal, startups would be able to incorporate through a largely digital process under harmonized European governance rules, allowing them to operate more seamlessly across borders.

Supporters argue the framework could significantly reduce administrative and legal costs while enabling startups to raise capital more efficiently without restructuring themselves through foreign jurisdictions.

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For Greece, where policymakers have spent years trying to reposition the economy toward innovation, technology and higher-value services, the implications could be substantial.

A unified European corporate framework could allow Greek startups to remain operationally based in Athens while accessing investors, customers and talent across the continent. Analysts also say that a more coordinated European approach to employee stock options — long regarded as a weakness in several European startup ecosystems — could help countries like Greece compete more effectively for highly skilled workers.

That issue carries particular political and economic sensitivity in Athens. Greece continues to deal with the legacy of a prolonged brain drain after hundreds of thousands of young professionals emigrated during the financial crisis years. Although some have returned, many highly educated Greeks remain abroad, employed by multinational technology firms or foreign startups.

A stronger European startup framework could help reverse part of that trend by allowing companies in smaller member states to offer compensation structures more comparable to those available in Silicon Valley or London.

The timing is also significant. Greece is actively attempting to market itself as a regional technology and investment hub for Southeast Europe, with government officials emphasizing lower operating costs, expanding digital infrastructure and political stability as advantages for international investors looking beyond Europe’s traditional startup centers.

Within that broader strategy, the Greek government has attached particular importance to the EU Inc. initiative. Greek National Economy Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis has reportedly highlighted the proposal in his capacity as president of the Eurogroup.

The growing attention surrounding the initiative was also visible this week at Panathēnea, the international innovation and culture festival taking place in Athens, which has drawn investors, entrepreneurs, startups and technology figures from around the world. Discussions at the event have focused heavily on Europe’s competitiveness challenges, the need for a more startup-friendly regulatory environment and the role EU Inc. could play in connecting Greece’s emerging innovation ecosystem with international markets. Still, the debate surrounding EU Inc. is also exposing deeper tensions within Europe’s broader innovation strategy.

Critics warn that the proposals risk becoming politically diluted before they are implemented. Venture capital investors and startup founders have raised concerns that key mechanisms widely used in global startup financing — including preferred shares, anti-dilution protections and dual-class voting structures — may not be fully incorporated into the framework.

Others argue that Europe’s fragmented competition regime remains a far larger obstacle than company formation rules themselves. Startup acquisitions continue to be reviewed primarily through national regulatory systems, creating uncertainty for companies seeking to scale through mergers or strategic exits.

Some policy experts have suggested that companies operating under an EU Inc. structure should fall directly under European Commission oversight for competition matters, particularly in cases involving acquisitions by large technology groups.

Questions are also emerging over the digital infrastructure behind the initiative. The current framework largely builds on the EU’s existing network of interconnected national business registries, but critics say Brussels is missing an opportunity to create a far more ambitious European business platform with integrated compliance systems, dispute-resolution tools and real-time guidance for cross-border operations.

Even so, momentum behind the project continues to build in Brussels as European policymakers search for ways to revive productivity growth, deepen capital markets and strengthen the bloc’s technological sovereignty in an increasingly competitive global economy.