The measures apply to all secondary schools in Greece, including both in-person and remote learning environments.

Greece has unveiled a sweeping new framework regulating the use of artificial intelligence in secondary schools, becoming one of the latest European countries to move ahead with formal safeguards around AI in education as governments across the bloc grapple with the technology’s rapid expansion.

The rules, adopted through a joint ministerial decision by the Ministries of Education and Digital Governance and published in the country’s official gazette, set out strict conditions for how AI systems can be used by students and teachers in Greek middle and high schools.

The framework reflects broader European concerns over data privacy, algorithmic transparency and the risk of overreliance on generative AI in classrooms, while also signaling Athens’ intention to integrate emerging technologies into public education under close regulatory supervision.

Under the new rules, AI tools will be permitted only as supportive educational instruments and may not replace either teachers or students’ own work. Greek authorities say the objective is to familiarize students with emerging technologies, strengthen digital literacy and encourage critical thinking, rather than automate teaching or learning itself.

The measures apply to all secondary schools in Greece, including both in-person and remote learning environments. Participation in AI-related educational programs will remain voluntary for both teachers and students, with the government explicitly stating that refusing to participate cannot affect academic grades, evaluations or professional status.

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A central feature of the framework is its strong emphasis on data protection, in line with the EU’s broader regulatory approach to artificial intelligence and privacy. Greece’s Ministry of Education will act as the official data controller, while technical implementation may involve public or private technology providers operating under strict oversight.

Before any AI platform is introduced into schools, the ministry will be required to conduct a data protection impact assessment evaluating risks linked to the handling of personal information. Those assessments will also need to be updated whenever significant modifications are made to the systems or their use.

The rules also ban fully automated evaluation of students or teachers through AI systems, preventing algorithms from making grading or assessment decisions without human oversight. Authorities have additionally prohibited the creation of behavioral or personality profiles based on student or teacher data.

The framework introduces particularly strict limitations around examinations and coursework. Students will generally be barred from using AI tools during written exams, quizzes and tests unless a teacher specifically authorizes controlled use under equal conditions for all participants. Coursework generated entirely — or even substantially — by AI systems will also be prohibited, with authorities insisting that assignments must reflect students’ own understanding, creativity and effort.

Greek officials also moved to address growing concerns around misinformation and synthetic media by explicitly banning the creation or dissemination of deepfake material without consent, as well as the fabrication of bibliographic references, sources or research data using AI systems.

Access to approved AI applications may be integrated through Greece’s nationwide school network authentication system, while schools will be required to implement safeguards including restricted access controls, anonymization measures, human oversight mechanisms and regular security assessments aligned with international standards.

Each participating school will appoint a designated supervising teacher responsible for overseeing implementation, managing participation and coordinating communication with students and parents.

The framework further requires schools to provide clear information to students, parents and educators about how AI systems operate, what personal data is collected, how long it is retained and what rights users have under European privacy law. Data must be deleted securely after a maximum retention period of three years.

The government is also making AI literacy mandatory at an institutional level. Every school will have to organize at least one annual information session for students or parents, alongside dedicated teacher training programs covering AI fundamentals, algorithmic bias, prompting techniques, GDPR compliance, child protection and procedures for reporting incidents or misuse.