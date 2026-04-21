The identity of ATHEXGROUP, introduced after a late-2024 overhaul by the Athens Exchange Group, lasted just 16 months and 10 days.

The corporate rebranding of Greece’s stock exchange operator has proven unusually short-lived, underscoring how quickly the country’s capital markets landscape is shifting under foreign ownership.

The identity of ATHEXGROUP, introduced after a late-2024 overhaul by the Athens Exchange Group, lasted just 16 months and 10 days—making it one of the briefest rebranding efforts in the modern history of Greece’s financial markets. As of this week, the group has been renamed Euronext Athens, following its integration into pan-European exchange operator Euronext.

The transition renders the ATHEXGROUP branding effectively obsolete. Subsidiaries have also been renamed: ATHEXCLEAR is now Euronext Clearing Athens, and ATHEXCSD has become Euronext Securities Athens, aligning the Greek operations with Euronext’s broader corporate structure.

The rapid turnover in branding reflects a broader strategic shift rather than a misstep by management. Giannos Kontopoulos, chief executive of Hellenic Exchanges, could not have anticipated in late 2024 that within six months Euronext would launch a public takeover bid for the Athens Exchange and ultimately emerge as its controlling shareholder.

Still, questions remain among investors about the cost of a rebranding that quickly became redundant. While financial filings show that promotional expenses reached €584,000 in 2024 and €547,000 in 2025, and other operating expenses totaled €591,000 and €656,000 respectively, the specific amount paid to the London-based communications firm Yellow Jersey PR—which handled the rebranding—has not been disclosed.

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The lack of information extends beyond Greece. Yellow Jersey PR has not published a full profit-and-loss statement in its financial accounts for 2024–2025, citing an exemption that allows it to omit revenue figures. The firm reported net profits of £94,245 in 2024 and £48,250 in 2025.

As Euronext completes the integration of Euronext Athens, shareholders will be looking for clearer disclosure standards—particularly when strategic shifts render recent spending obsolete.