The initiative is part of Allwyn Care, the company’s new long-term social responsibility program focused on healthcare, which the company describes as a central pillar of its corporate social strategy.

Allwyn has announced the launch of a major healthcare project in Greece, involving the full renovation of the Metaxa General Cancer Hospital in Piraeus, one of the country’s most important public oncology institutions. The initiative is part of Allwyn Care, the company’s new long-term social responsibility program focused on healthcare, which the company describes as a central pillar of its corporate social strategy. In addition to the hospital renovation, the program will also include initiatives related to volunteering and cancer prevention, which are expected to be announced at a later stage.

A memorandum of cooperation for the implementation of the renovation project was signed at the hospital in the presence of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Allwyn founder and chairman Karel Komarek. The agreement was signed by Greece’s Minister of Health Adonis Georgiadis, Allwyn Greece CEO Jan Karas, and the governor of Metaxa Hospital, Sarantos Efstathopoulos.

According to the company, the renovation of Metaxa Hospital is intended as a strategic investment in Greece’s public healthcare system, with the goal of upgrading the hospital’s infrastructure to meet modern oncology care standards and align with leading international benchmarks in efficiency, sustainability and patient safety. The hospital is expected to remain fully operational throughout the renovation period, with the project delivered in phases to ensure uninterrupted patient care.

The initiative builds on the long-standing social contribution of OPAP, the Greek gaming company that is part of the Allwyn group, which has funded several healthcare projects in Greece over the years. These include renovations at Greece’s two largest children’s hospitals in Athens. Under the Allwyn brand, the company says it intends to expand this legacy through projects with long-term social impact, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis described the project as one of the largest donations ever made to an independent hospital in Greece, amounting to tens of millions of euros, and said the renovation would transform Metaxa into a modern, state-of-the-art cancer hospital in the coming years. He also expressed hope that the initiative would encourage similar contributions from other private sector organizations.

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Allwyn founder Karel Komarek said the company’s goal is to create a lasting social impact through projects that might otherwise never be realized, while Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis said the partnership demonstrates the potential of cooperation between the public and private sectors to strengthen Greece’s national healthcare system, particularly in oncology care.

Metaxa Hospital, founded in 1967, has played a significant role in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment in Greece for decades and remains one of the country’s main public oncology hospitals. The renovation project will include architectural redesign, full refurbishment of facilities, replacement of outdated mechanical and electrical systems, and modernization of patient wards, operating rooms and intensive care units.

Once completed, the renovation is expected to extend the hospital’s operational life for several decades, improve treatment conditions for patients and working conditions for medical staff, and contribute more broadly to strengthening Greece’s public healthcare system, particularly in cancer care.