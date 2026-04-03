He referred to ongoing scandals, including the OPEKEPE agricultural subsidy investigation and the wiretapping affair that has dominated Greek politics in recent years.

Former Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras launched a sharp and highly unusual attack against the Greek government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a speech in Parliament on Thursday, raising serious allegations related to corruption scandals and illegal surveillance.

In a speech that caused political shockwaves, Samaras accused the Mitsotakis government of being “synonymous with corruption” and spoke of a deep institutional and credibility crisis in Greece. He referred to ongoing scandals, including the OPEKEPE agricultural subsidy investigation and the wiretapping affair that has dominated Greek politics in recent years.

The most explosive moment of his speech came when he publicly asked the Prime Minister whether any state authority had investigated why his mobile phone had been placed under surveillance with the Predator spyware. Samaras pointed out that he is the only former Prime Minister of Greece whose phone was allegedly monitored by what he described as “private individuals,” and questioned how such surveillance could have taken place without the state being aware of it. He said he expected the Prime Minister to have already ordered an investigation and that he was waiting for an official answer.

Although he said he would not focus on the bill being discussed in Parliament, Samaras used his intervention to address broader political and social issues that, as he said, have shaken the entire political system in Greece. He stressed that he has not changed his political positions despite shifts in public opinion and political pressure.

He also revisited the issue of same-sex marriage and adoption, arguing that he had previously warned that legalizing same-sex marriage would eventually lead to adoption rights for same-sex couples. He criticized the government for previously denying this would happen, noting that Greece’s Council of State recently ruled that adoption by same-sex couples is constitutional, which he said confirmed his earlier predictions.

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Samaras also criticized the government’s economic policy, particularly the high cost of living and fuel taxes, arguing that other European countries have reduced fuel taxes while Greece has not. He accused the government of claiming there is no money for tax relief while at the same time spending large sums on consulting contracts.

He then broadened his criticism, saying that rising prices and lack of transparency in public life have created what he described as an unbearable situation for Greek society. He accused the government of arrogance, lack of moral restraint, and serving private interests over the public good. He also referenced the Tempi train disaster and the OPEKEPE investigation by the European Public Prosecutor, stressing that the scandal was uncovered at the European level, not by Greek political opponents.

He concluded by warning that New Democracy, Greece’s main center-right party and the party of the current government, risks losing its historic identity and reputation. He said many traditional supporters of the party are now ashamed of what the party has become.

His speech is considered particularly significant because Samaras himself is a senior figure within New Democracy and a former Prime Minister, making his public criticism of the current government especially politically sensitive and unusual in Greek politics.