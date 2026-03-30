Operating performance strengthened, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbing nearly 28% to €2.53 million.

Doukas Schools, a private education provider in Greece, reported higher revenue but a net loss for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, according to its published financial statements.

Revenue rose about 3% year over year to €15.6 million, while gross profit improved to €5.2 million. Operating performance strengthened, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbing nearly 28% to €2.53 million. Despite the improved operating results, the company posted a net loss after taxes of roughly €299,000, compared with net profit in the previous fiscal year.

The swing to a net loss was primarily attributed to the write-off of doubtful receivables totaling about €2.1 million, as well as a higher tax burden. Total revenue reached approximately €15.9 million, but total expenses rose to €16.2 million, resulting in the negative net result.

Management said it expects a significant improvement in the current fiscal year, forecasting revenue of about €17.1 million, expenses of €14.6 million, EBITDA of €3 million and net profit after taxes of roughly €2.4 million.

Doukas Schools is controlled by Cognita Schools Group, whose main shareholder is Jacobs Holding AG, the investment company of the Jacobs family, known internationally for its association with the coffee industry.