Greek government bond yields rose sharply over the past month as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East unsettled international markets, pushing borrowing costs higher across the Eurozone.

The yield on Greece’s 10-year government bond increased by about 0.76 percentage points within a month, a move that corresponds to a significant decline in bond prices on the secondary market.

The increase was not limited to one part of the yield curve. Yields rose across short-, medium-, and long-term maturities, indicating a broad repricing of Greek government debt rather than a temporary market movement. The largest increases were observed in medium- and long-term maturities, particularly in the 5- to 15-year range, suggesting that markets expect interest rates to remain higher for longer and that geopolitical risk has been priced into longer-term borrowing costs.

On February 26, 2026, the yield on the Greek 10-year bond stood at 3.306%, rising to 4.064% by March 27, 2026. Similar increases were recorded across other maturities, confirming a general rise in the cost of borrowing for the Greek government across the entire yield curve.

However, this trend is not specific to Greece. Government bond yields across the Eurozone also increased significantly during the same period, including those of Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal. The rise in yields appears to be largely driven by broader macroeconomic and geopolitical factors rather than country-specific developments.

The escalation of tensions in the Middle East affected global markets primarily through higher energy prices and rising inflation expectations. As a result, investors began to anticipate that central banks—especially the European Central Bank—may delay interest rate cuts or keep interest rates at higher levels for a longer period than previously expected. This shift in expectations led to a widespread decline in government bond prices and a corresponding rise in yields across the Eurozone.

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Despite the significant increase in Greek bond yields, the spread between Greek and German 10-year bonds did not widen substantially. Because German bond yields also rose during the same period, the difference between the two remained relatively stable, fluctuating around 90 to 95 basis points. The stability of the spread suggests that investors did not significantly reassess Greece’s credit risk. Instead, the rise in Greek yields appears to reflect a broader repricing of European government bonds driven by macroeconomic conditions, inflation expectations, and geopolitical uncertainty rather than concerns specific to the Greek economy.