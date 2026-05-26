The legislation reflects Brussels’ wider push to deepen integration in European capital markets and banking supervision at a time when regulators are seeking to improve transparency, reduce fragmentation and strengthen resilience against financial and non-financial risks.

Greece is moving to overhaul its financial supervision framework as part of a broader European effort to tighten banking oversight, strengthen risk management and create a single digital gateway for corporate and financial information across the European Union.

A draft bill presented Tuesday to the Greek cabinet by Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis incorporates a series of recently adopted EU directives and regulations aimed at reshaping the bloc’s supervisory architecture, while introducing the European Single Access Point, or ESAP, a project intended to centralize corporate and financial disclosures across the EU.

The legislation reflects Brussels’ wider push to deepen integration in European capital markets and banking supervision at a time when regulators are seeking to improve transparency, reduce fragmentation and strengthen resilience against financial and non-financial risks.

At the center of the package is EU Directive 2024/1619, which updates the bloc’s banking supervision framework and introduces changes affecting how lenders operating in the European Union are monitored. The rules expand supervisory powers, revise administrative sanction mechanisms and establish new standards for the treatment of environmental, social and governance risks within the banking system.

European policymakers have framed the directive as an effort to bring greater consistency to oversight across member states while reducing compliance burdens, particularly for smaller institutions that face increasing reporting requirements under successive regulatory reforms.

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The measures also seek to reinforce the independence of supervisory authorities. The framework introduces stricter safeguards against conflicts of interest, enhanced transparency obligations and new restrictions intended to shield regulators from political or commercial influence. Officials involved in supervision would also face additional disclosure requirements and tighter rules governing movement between public institutions and the private sector.

Another key element concerns branches of banks headquartered outside the European Union. European authorities have long argued that supervision of third-country institutions remained fragmented, with different licensing and governance standards applied across member states. The new framework aims to establish a more unified system covering authorization, reporting and oversight.

The bill also expands regulatory tools for monitoring large banking transactions, including mergers, acquisitions and asset transfers, giving supervisors broader powers to intervene when risks to financial stability or concerns linked to money laundering emerge.

Perhaps the most significant market-facing component is ESAP, the European Single Access Point, a digital platform designed to aggregate corporate, financial and sustainability-related disclosures from across the bloc into a single access point.

The initiative addresses one of the long-standing inefficiencies of Europe’s fragmented financial landscape: access to information. Investors seeking company data, bank disclosures or investment product information often have to navigate multiple national databases, stock exchanges and reporting systems, frequently in different languages and formats.

ESAP is intended to change that by creating a unified European search infrastructure where investors, banks, regulators, companies and the public can access information through a single platform.