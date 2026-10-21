The findings suggest a shift in Greece’s fragmented opposition landscape, with Tsipras emerging as the principal alternative to Mitsotakis.

A new left-wing party led by former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has emerged as the main challenger to the country’s ruling conservatives, according to an opinion poll that also reveals widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s response to rising living costs.

The survey, conducted by Opinion Poll in Attica, the region encompassing Athens, puts Tsipras’s Greek Left Alliance (ELAS) at 16.9% in projected vote share, compared with 31.5% for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s New Democracy party.

The center-left PASOK party trails in third place with 10.2%, followed by the Communist Party at 7.9%, Course of Freedom at 5.9% and the right-wing Greek Solution at 5%.

The findings suggest a shift in Greece’s fragmented opposition landscape, with Tsipras, who served as prime minister from 2015 to 2019, emerging as the principal alternative to Mitsotakis.

In voting-intention figures before the redistribution of undecided voters, New Democracy received 26.3%, ELAS 13.9% and PASOK 8.6%. Undecided voters accounted for 12.6%.

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Asked which political leader could challenge Mitsotakis, 28.2% selected Tsipras, more than twice the 12% who named PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis.

However, 38.1% said no political leader was capable of challenging the prime minister, underscoring dissatisfaction with the available alternatives.

Economic pressures remain a central concern.

An overwhelming 74.8% of respondents said the government hadn't introduced sufficient measures to contain rising prices, compared with just 24.1% who considered its response adequate.

The cost of living was identified as the most important problem facing Attica by 66% of respondents.

Low incomes ranked second at 19.2%, followed by housing costs at 18.9% and traffic congestion at 17.5%.

The results highlight the pressure on household budgets despite Greece’s broader economic recovery in recent years.

Political uncertainty also extends to the composition of the next government.

While 47.8% favor a single-party majority, 45.7% would prefer a coalition administration.

Mitsotakis remains ahead in the question of preferred prime minister, with 30%, compared with 16.6% for Tsipras and 5.5% for Androulakis. Another 21.4% selected none of the candidates.

On foreign policy, 48.4% expressed concern about recent tensions between Greece and Turkey.