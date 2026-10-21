Growthfund, formally known as the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations, manages a portfolio of state-owned assets and businesses.

Greece’s state asset management fund, Growthfund, has outlined a series of development milestones for 2027, focusing on port infrastructure and tourist marinas as part of its broader strategy to attract investment and improve the use of public assets.

The updated Asset Development Plan, recently approved by the government’s economic policy council, sets out the next steps for projects at the northern Greek port of Alexandroupolis and marinas on the islands of Zakynthos, Skiathos and Rhodes.

Growthfund, formally known as the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations, manages a portfolio of state-owned assets and businesses. Its investment program includes infrastructure development, concessions and initiatives designed to increase the economic value of public property.

At Alexandroupolis, a strategically located port near Greece’s borders with Turkey and Bulgaria, the fund expects approval of its development master plan by the end of 2027.

The plan was submitted to the Shipping Ministry in 2025 and represents an important step toward implementing additional infrastructure investments.

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Growthfund is also examining potential improvements financed through its own resources or co-funded investment programs.

On Zakynthos, the fund plans to launch a tender for the development of the island’s marina, which can accommodate approximately 200 vessels, during the second quarter of 2027.

The tender is subject to approval of the marina’s master plan, although the updated schedule indicates that approval could come in early 2028. The difference between the two dates suggests that the project’s timetable may require further clarification.

For Skiathos Marina, approval of the master plan is expected toward the end of 2027, paving the way for a tender involving a long-term concession.

Meanwhile, the development process for Mandraki Marina on Rhodes is expected to follow a longer schedule.

The marina, which offers approximately 175 berths, is expected to have its master plan submitted in early 2027, with approval anticipated in early 2029. A concession tender would follow the necessary approvals.

The projects form part of Greece’s efforts to upgrade maritime infrastructure and strengthen tourism-related investment, particularly in destinations with significant demand for recreational boating facilities.

Growthfund’s development plans are periodically revised to reflect changes in project preparation, regulatory requirements and implementation schedules.

The updated program provides a framework for monitoring progress over the coming years, although several projects remain dependent on administrative approvals.

