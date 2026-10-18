The divergence reflects the growing influence of international capital on Greece’s residential market.

A widening divide is reshaping the Greek capital’s housing market, as wealthy international buyers drive property prices along the Athens Riviera to levels increasingly beyond the reach of local households, including high-income Greeks.

The southern coastal suburbs, once considered less prestigious than Athens’ affluent northern neighborhoods, have emerged as the city’s most expensive residential market, fueled by foreign investment, wealthy Greeks living abroad and demand for luxury waterfront properties.

In Vouliagmeni, one of the Riviera’s most exclusive districts, prime residential properties command between €14,000 and €29,000 ($16,300 to $33,700) per square meter, according to property consultancy Kentriki-Savills Greece.

Prices in neighboring Voula range from €10,000 to €18,000, while upscale homes in Glyfada fetch between €10,000 and €16,000 per square meter.

The transformation contrasts sharply with Athens’ northeastern suburbs, including Papagou, Holargos and Agia Paraskevi, where newly built homes typically sell for €4,000 to €4,500 per square meter, although premium properties can exceed €5,000.

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The divergence reflects the growing influence of international capital on Greece’s residential market.

At Ellinikon, the former Athens airport being transformed into a sprawling residential and commercial development, prime properties sell for €7,000 to €12,000 per square meter, reflecting expectations of future appreciation.

Rental prices are also climbing. According to real-estate brokerage RE/MAX, average monthly rents in Athens’ southern suburbs have reached €11.10 per square meter, compared with €10.30 in the north.

The broader market faces a persistent housing shortage. Between 2011 and 2021, Greece built approximately 225,000 homes against estimated demand for 405,000, leaving a deficit of roughly 180,000 properties.

Short-term rentals, household formation and foreign investment through Greece’s Golden Visa residency program have intensified competition for available housing.

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras recently called for vacant properties to be brought back into use, arguing that new construction alone cannot resolve the shortage.

Meanwhile, mortgage lending is accelerating. New housing loans reached €2.26 billion during the first eight months of 2026, an 88% increase from a year earlier and the highest level in 12 years.