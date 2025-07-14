Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Asset Hunt Deepens in Wake of Aegean Marine Petroleum’s Collapse

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Asset Hunt Deepens in Wake of Aegean Marine Petroleum’s Collapse
A sweeping international legal effort to reclaim hundreds of millions of dollars tied to the collapse of Aegean Marine Petroleum is accelerating, as a U.S.-appointed trust intensifies litigation against figures linked to alleged fraud, including former majority shareholder Dimitris Melissanidis.

The international legal campaign to recover assets linked to the bankruptcy of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. continues to gain traction, with the Litigation Trust intensifying its efforts across several jurisdictions. The Trust, established under the company’s Chapter 11 reorganization plan in 2019, submitted its most recent quarterly report to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, outlining key developments from January through March 2025.

Aegean Marine, once a prominent player on the New York Stock Exchange, filed for bankruptcy in 2018 following revelations of fraudulent transactions totaling approximately $300 million. The scandal implicated key figures, including major shareholder Dimitris Melissanidis, and led to the company's delisting—triggering extensive financial damage to investors and creditors.

Since the establishment of the Litigation Trust, a coordinated global legal strategy has been deployed to pursue claims against former executives and entities involved in the asset misappropriation. This includes legal teams and advisors operating in the U.S., Europe, and the Marshall Islands.

In Luxembourg, a civil case filed against multiple defendants—including Melissanidis and related corporate entities—has been paused due to an ongoing criminal investigation by local authorities. The outcome of that inquiry could have material implications for the pending civil proceedings.

In Cyprus, the Trust has secured a series of legal victories. The District Court of Nicosia initially froze assets connected to defendants in the Luxembourg case. Despite appeals, these injunctions were upheld by the Cyprus Court of Appeal, and the country's Supreme Court denied further appeal requests in late 2024. The main civil case in Cyprus concerns the alleged fraudulent transfer of assets into a Cypriot trust controlled by Melissanidis.

Proceedings have now progressed to the disclosure and injunction stages, with further hearings and evidence submissions scheduled.

Meanwhile, in the Marshall Islands, Chris Kennedy of Alvarez & Marsal remains in place as court-appointed receiver over OilTank Engineering & Consulting Ltd., one of the entities involved in the asset transfer network. His appointment runs through August 2025 and is subject to tight judicial oversight to prevent any asset dissipation that could jeopardize creditor recoveries.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Νομοσχέδιο-σοκ για πλειστηριασμούς: Απώλεια προστασίας και άμεση αποβολή από τα ακίνητα

Νομοσχέδιο-σοκ για πλειστηριασμούς: Απώλεια προστασίας και άμεση αποβολή από τα ακίνητα

Μεταβιβάσεις και φορολογία ακινήτων γίνονται ένα: Νέος Κώδικας Φορολογίας Περιουσίας

Μεταβιβάσεις και φορολογία ακινήτων γίνονται ένα: Νέος Κώδικας Φορολογίας Περιουσίας

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Κλείνει το Taxisnet, λίγες ώρες προθεσμία ακόμα

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Κλείνει το Taxisnet, λίγες ώρες προθεσμία ακόμα

Στο «περίμενε» χιλιάδες συνταξιούχοι για προσαυξήσεις και αναδρομικά χωρίς να το γνωρίζουν

Στο «περίμενε» χιλιάδες συνταξιούχοι για προσαυξήσεις και αναδρομικά χωρίς να το γνωρίζουν

Το ΠΑΣΟΚ ξανά σε εσωκομματική δίνη

Το ΠΑΣΟΚ ξανά σε εσωκομματική δίνη

Περισσότερες επιλογές, λιγότερη ζάχαρη

Περισσότερες επιλογές, λιγότερη ζάχαρη

Beegin: Από τις στάχτες μιας καταστροφής, ανθίζει μια νέα ελπίδα

Beegin: Από τις στάχτες μιας καταστροφής, ανθίζει μια νέα ελπίδα

Ο Νικόλας, το καρπούζι και οι πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Ο Νικόλας, το καρπούζι και οι πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Βιοτεχνολογία με ελληνική υπογραφή: Πώς η DEMO χαράσσει το μέλλον της επιστήμης και της Ελλάδας

Βιοτεχνολογία με ελληνική υπογραφή: Πώς η DEMO χαράσσει το μέλλον της επιστήμης και της Ελλάδας

Ξέρεις τι κερδίζει τον πελάτη πέρα από το τέλειο καλαμαράκι;

Ξέρεις τι κερδίζει τον πελάτη πέρα από το τέλειο καλαμαράκι;

Τι χρώμα να βάψεις το σπίτι σου για να αυξήσεις την αξία του

Τι χρώμα να βάψεις το σπίτι σου για να αυξήσεις την αξία του

Χημικός αποκαλύπτει: Αυτό το λάδι θα ενεργοποιήσει την ανάπτυξη των μαλλιών σου

Χημικός αποκαλύπτει: Αυτό το λάδι θα ενεργοποιήσει την ανάπτυξη των μαλλιών σου

Χρίστος Κούγιας: Ο εθισμός στον τζόγο, η παχυσαρκία και η δύσκολη σχέση με τους γονείς του

Χρίστος Κούγιας: Ο εθισμός στον τζόγο, η παχυσαρκία και η δύσκολη σχέση με τους γονείς του

Μετά από πόσα χρόνια σχέσης πρέπει να παντρευτείς για να μη χωρίσεις, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

Μετά από πόσα χρόνια σχέσης πρέπει να παντρευτείς για να μη χωρίσεις, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

Η Ελλάδα έχει μια τροπική παραλία που θυμίζει Καραϊβική

Η Ελλάδα έχει μια τροπική παραλία που θυμίζει Καραϊβική

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Mitsotakis Government Under Fire as Libya Challenges Greece’s Maritime Boundaries South of Crete with Official Note to UN

Mitsotakis Government Under Fire as Libya Challenges Greece’s Maritime Boundaries South of Crete with Official Note to UN

News In English
Shock Legal Reform in Greece Paves Way for Rapid Evictions and Property Seizures

Shock Legal Reform in Greece Paves Way for Rapid Evictions and Property Seizures

News In English
24 Hours Left: Greece’s Tax Filing Period Nears Its End

24 Hours Left: Greece’s Tax Filing Period Nears Its End

News In English
Larissa Thermoelectric Appoints New Board, Relocates Headquarters, and Tightens Shareholding Rules

Larissa Thermoelectric Appoints New Board, Relocates Headquarters, and Tightens Shareholding Rules

News In English

NETWORK

Εφιάλτης το ΕΣΥ στα νησιά - Γιατρός εφημέρευσε συνεχόμενα για εννέα 24ωρα

Εφιάλτης το ΕΣΥ στα νησιά - Γιατρός εφημέρευσε συνεχόμενα για εννέα 24ωρα

healthstat.gr
Παθαίνετε συχνά ουρολοιμώξεις; Ο χυμός από αυτό το φρούτο μπορεί να σας βοηθήσει

Παθαίνετε συχνά ουρολοιμώξεις; Ο χυμός από αυτό το φρούτο μπορεί να σας βοηθήσει

healthstat.gr
Εφιάλτης το ΕΣΥ στα νησιά - Γιατρός εφημέρευσε συνεχόμενα για εννέα 24ωρα

Εφιάλτης το ΕΣΥ στα νησιά - Γιατρός εφημέρευσε συνεχόμενα για εννέα 24ωρα

healthstat.gr
Πόσο ακριβότερα από τους Ιταλούς πληρώνουν οι Έλληνες το ρεύμα

Πόσο ακριβότερα από τους Ιταλούς πληρώνουν οι Έλληνες το ρεύμα

ienergeia.gr
«Γκάζι» στα αιολικά με επενδύσεις 180 εκατ. – Πάνω από 5,5 GW η ισχύς στο εξάμηνο

«Γκάζι» στα αιολικά με επενδύσεις 180 εκατ. – Πάνω από 5,5 GW η ισχύς στο εξάμηνο

ienergeia.gr
Χρίστος Κούγιας: Ο εθισμός στον τζόγο, η παχυσαρκία και η δύσκολη σχέση με τους γονείς του

Χρίστος Κούγιας: Ο εθισμός στον τζόγο, η παχυσαρκία και η δύσκολη σχέση με τους γονείς του

theissue.gr
Μετά από πόσα χρόνια σχέσης πρέπει να παντρευτείς για να μη χωρίσεις, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

Μετά από πόσα χρόνια σχέσης πρέπει να παντρευτείς για να μη χωρίσεις, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

theissue.gr
Θωράκιση των δικτύων απέναντι στην κλιματική κρίση- Έξι προτάσεις από τη Eurelectric

Θωράκιση των δικτύων απέναντι στην κλιματική κρίση- Έξι προτάσεις από τη Eurelectric

ienergeia.gr