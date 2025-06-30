The Cost of Metlen PLC’s Listing on the London Stock Exchange

Metlen PLC’s upcoming listing on the London Stock Exchange will carry a total cost of €65 million—excluding VAT—covering regulatory fees and an optional public share exchange offer aimed at acquiring all remaining shares of its Greek arm, Metlen S.A. The cost, equivalent to roughly 12% of Metlen PLC’s 2024 net profit, will be entirely funded by the company itself, with the exception of a proportional contribution from Evangelos Mytilineos.

Metlen PLC's planned listing on the London Stock Exchange will come at a total cost of €65 million, excluding VAT. This figure includes the expenses related to an optional public share exchange offer designed to acquire all outstanding common shares of Metlen S.A., its Greek counterpart. The cost represents around 12% of Metlen PLC’s net profit for 2024, which amounted to €615 million.

The sum covers all necessary regulatory and stock exchange fees in both the United Kingdom and Greece, including payments to the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the London Stock Exchange, the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, and the Athens Stock Exchange. It also encompasses professional fees for financial and legal advisors, along with costs for the printing and distribution of required legal and investor documents.

Importantly, the entire cost of the listing and the public offer will be funded by Metlen PLC itself. Existing shareholders of Metlen S.A. will not bear any financial burden, with the sole exception of Evangelos Mytilineos, who is expected to contribute proportionally to the expenses.

The public offer requires at least 90% acceptance from Metlen S.A. shareholders in order to proceed. If this threshold is met, Metlen PLC will trigger a squeeze-out mechanism to acquire the remaining shares, giving shareholders the choice between receiving one new Metlen PLC share or a cash payment of €39.62 per share.

To finance both the potential cash consideration and related transaction costs, Metlen PLC plans to secure a term loan facility with Citibank N.A. (through its London branch) and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc. The agreement provides up to €700 million in funding, structured to cover the full cash component of the offer, the cost of executing the public acquisition, and any expenses tied to the squeeze-out process and related shareholder exit rights. Disbursement of the loan is contingent on several conditions, including the successful and timely completion of the public offer and achieving the required minimum acceptance level to move forward with the acquisition.