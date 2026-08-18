In a statement sent to Dnews, the Embassy of Israel stated unequivocally that Israel’s new Ambassador to Athens, Pninat Yanai, has never had “any prior acquaintance, business relationship, or any other connection with Tal Dilian.”

In doing so, the Embassy confirmed what Dnews had stated in its commentary, namely that “there is, at least on the basis of the information that has been made public, no documented evidence establishing a personal or professional relationship between the two.”

With regard to the “overlap in their professional paths” referred to by the “Pliroforiodotis” column, which cited Israeli media reports stating that Pninat Yanai acted as an intermediary in 2015 in connection with an agreement for the sale of NSO Group’s Pegasus surveillance software to Ghana, the Embassy of Israel clarified that “all legal representation was carried out in full compliance with Israeli law and with all required permits and approvals.”

Dnews wishes to clarify that neither in its commentary nor in its reporting did it draw any connection between Pninat Yanai’s professional career and the Predator case or Tal Dilian. Indeed, our report explicitly stated that “Yanai’s connection to this industry predates the Greek scandal by years.”

Accordingly, we wish to make clear that any interpretation suggesting that Dnews sought to link Pninat Yanai to the Predator case is incorrect. We did, however, report on her professional involvement in the cybersecurity sector and on what the Israeli press has written regarding her relationship with NSO Group in connection with the Ghana case—a relationship that Ms. Yanai herself does not deny. Nevertheless, there was no publication of fake news, nor was there any intention to disseminate false information.

Such criticism is therefore unfair.

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The Embassy of Israel’s response is reproduced in full below:

“In response to an article by Mr Nikos Andriopoulos published on dnews.gr, the Embassy of Israel would like to state the following:

Ms Yanay’s former law firm represents clients.

All legal representation was carried out in full compliance with Israeli law and with all required permits and approvals, and focused on the provision of legal advice, contracts, and cooperation with governments and authorised entities.

The attempt to associate lawful legal representation with a ‘past in this type of business’ and, in particular, the attempt to create a false connection with the Predator case in Greece—which is an entirely separate matter—is, in our view, a serious matter, constitutes false reporting, and creates a misleading and unfounded impression.

For the avoidance of any misunderstanding, there has never been any prior acquaintance, business relationship, or any other connection with Tal Dilian.

The press has a responsibility to present its readers with accurate, truthful, and properly substantiated facts.

We expect the media to distinguish between substantiated facts and not to create false connections between events and individuals that are entirely unrelated to one another.

The dissemination of false information will not be tolerated.”