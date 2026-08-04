The Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy and Water (RAAEY) said it had approved a request from state-controlled utility Public Power Corp. (PPC) after determining that the license extensions were consistent with existing regulatory requirements.

Greece has approved the extension of operating permits for a series of thermal power plants on its islands, allowing them to remain in service until long-delayed electricity interconnections with the mainland are completed, in a move aimed at safeguarding power supply during the country's energy transition.

The Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy and Water (RAAEY) said it had approved a request from state-controlled utility Public Power Corp. (PPC) after determining that the license extensions were consistent with existing regulatory requirements. The regulator said keeping the plants operational would support Greece's long-term energy strategy by ensuring reliable electricity supply for island systems that continue to depend on local generation.

One of the most significant decisions concerns the thermal power station on Paros, whose operating permit has been extended through 2035. Greece's electricity transmission operator, ADMIE, concluded that the plant's full generating capacity should remain available as a strategic reserve to support the Cyclades island group. The thermal plant on Andros will continue operating through 2028.

RAAEY also extended the operating life of thermal generating units on several smaller, non-interconnected islands, including Agios Efstratios, Ereikoussa, Othonoi and Gavdos, through 2035, reflecting their continued reliance on standalone power systems.

On Greece's larger islands, including Rhodes, Kos, Lesvos, Limnos, Samos, Chios and Karpathos, thermal power stations will remain in operation until each is connected to the mainland transmission network. The regulator said the extensions are intended to ensure adequate generation capacity and provide backup in the event of supply disruptions while grid projects are completed.

On Rhodes, the operating permit for the A/S1 gas turbine unit has been extended through 2027, while the A/S3 unit will remain licensed until the island's mainland grid connection enters service.