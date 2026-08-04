At the heart of the campaign are bank credits that cannot be readily reconciled with reported income, along with large fund transfers and wire payments deemed worthy of further investigation.

Greece's tax authority is pressing ahead with an extensive campaign to examine bank deposits for signs of undeclared income, even as the country's peak summer tourism season is underway. The effort reflects a broader push by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), Greece's autonomous tax administration, to close cases approaching statutory deadlines while using increasingly sophisticated digital tools to identify discrepancies between taxpayers' declared earnings and their financial activity.

At the heart of the campaign are bank credits that cannot be readily reconciled with reported income, along with large fund transfers and wire payments deemed worthy of further investigation. Tax inspectors are relying on dedicated software designed to detect unexplained increases in wealth, alongside Greece's centralized registry of bank and payment accounts, allowing them to cross-reference financial transactions against tax filings and flag cases that warrant closer examination.

According to people familiar with the matter, this summer's enforcement effort also places particular emphasis on individuals who own businesses in Greece's hospitality and food-service sectors, especially in popular tourist destinations. These are generally cases where previous tax audits have already uncovered indications of tax evasion, prompting authorities to extend their review to the owners' personal bank accounts. The objective is to determine whether deposits and other capital movements are consistent with declared income and the businesses' accounting records.

One recent case involved the owner of a small hotel on a well-known Greek island who had previously been found to have failed to issue all required tax receipts during the summer season. Tax inspectors subsequently examined the owner's personal bank accounts to determine whether deposits matched the business's reported revenue or whether unexplained credits pointed to additional undeclared income requiring further investigation.

In another case, authorities expanded an audit of a restaurant owner in a tourist area after identifying evidence that part of the establishment's seasonal turnover had been concealed. Inspectors reviewed the entrepreneur's personal banking activity to establish whether deposits or capital transfers could be justified by declared earnings and the company's financial records.

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A large bank balance, however, does not automatically imply tax evasion. Under Greek law, taxpayers are entitled to demonstrate the legitimate origin of funds by providing supporting documentation. Tax authorities consider whether deposits stem from previously taxed income, gifts, inheritances, family transfers, bank loans or the sale of assets. They also distinguish between genuine new income and transfers between accounts owned by the same individual.

Inspectors pay particular attention to what are known as "primary deposits"—credits for which there is no readily identifiable or documented source. They also assess each taxpayer's broader financial profile, including occupation, the frequency of deposits, the presence of joint account holders and any other available information that could explain the movement of funds.

One recent appeal illustrates the importance of documentation. A self-employed professional recorded €120,000 in bank deposits in 2026 while declaring taxable income of €45,000. During the appeals process, the taxpayer demonstrated that a substantial share of the funds came from the sale of real estate and the proceeds of a bank loan, producing the relevant contracts and loan documentation. As a result, those amounts were not treated as an unjustified increase in wealth for tax purposes.