Giannis Sakkaris is the brother of professional tennis player Maria Sakkari, one of Greece's best-known international athletes. Maria Sakkari is engaged to Konstantinos Mitsotakis, the son of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

A newly established Greek investment vehicle controlled by businessman Giannis Sakkaris has acquired DBC Corporate Advisory, marking the latest restructuring within one of Greece's established business consulting groups.

The acquisition follows the separation of two consulting divisions from Diadikasia Business Consulting, with the carved-out operations transferred into a newly incorporated company, DBC Corporate Advisory. Before the spin-off, the business represented about 7% of Diadikasia's revenue.

Giannis Sakkaris is the brother of professional tennis player Maria Sakkari, one of Greece's best-known international athletes. Maria Sakkari is engaged to Konstantinos Mitsotakis, the son of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The purchase price paid by Parnon Holdings to entrepreneur Giorgos Poulopoulos and his associates is estimated at nearly €2 million, according to people familiar with the transaction. The acquisition was financed in part through borrowing from Optima Bank, the people said.

Following the completion of the transaction, Konstantinos Sakkaris, Maria Sakkari's father, is understood to have been released from his obligations as guarantor of a €25.4 million loan that Optima Bank had previously extended to finance the acquisition of Diadikasia Business Consulting.

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According to the transaction balance sheet and an independent valuation report, DBC Corporate Advisory had total assets of €2.54 million and liabilities of €2.19 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, leaving net equity of approximately €350,000.

Parnon Holdings was incorporated on July 17 with an initial share capital of €25,000, fully paid in cash. The company is wholly owned by Giannis Sakkaris through 25,000 registered shares.

Its primary business is that of a holding company, although its articles of association also authorize investments in financial instruments, financial services and real estate management.

The company is governed by a three-member board comprising Konstantinos Sakkaris as chairman, Chrysostomos Mereos—an executive at the Sakkaris family's media company, Victory Media—as vice chairman, and Giannis Sakkaris as chief executive.