The Greek contingent remains fully operational and continues to carry out its mission, military officials said.

A Greek-operated Patriot air defense battery deployed in Saudi Arabia intercepted another drone launched from Yemen on Saturday, marking the latest in a series of engagements as regional air defenses responded to a wave of aerial attacks targeting critical energy infrastructure.

The interception took place at 5:05 p.m. Greek time near the Red Sea city of Yanbu, according to Greece's armed forces. The unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down under the battery's standing rules of engagement.

The latest interception came just hours after the same Greek Patriot unit destroyed two ballistic missiles and another drone that military officials said had also been launched from Yemen. Earlier in the day, at 11:10 a.m. Greek time, the battery intercepted a separate drone in the Yanbu area.

According to Greek military sources, Saturday morning's ballistic missile attack was aimed at a major oil refining complex near Yanbu, where the Greek Patriot battery has been deployed since 2021 as part of an international effort to strengthen Saudi Arabia's air and missile defenses.

The Greek contingent remains fully operational and continues to carry out its mission, military officials said. The deployment forms part of the multinational Integrated Air Missile Defense Concept, under which Greece contributes personnel and Patriot missile systems to help protect strategic infrastructure in the kingdom from missile and drone attacks.